Arbor Day is Friday. The first Arbor Day was held in 1872 in Nebraska. Tree enthusiast J. Sterling Morton paved the way to what is now an international celebration as more than 1 million trees took root from the first mass planting. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states and across the globe.
In Boise, City Council President Elaine Clegg has taken up the cause and embarked on a yearslong project dedicated to having one tree planted for every citizen in Boise by the year 2030. Specifically, "The Challenge" states: "This community-wide initiative inspires Boiseans to plant a new tree for every household across the city —in every corner of every neighborhood." And that's not all — the mission branches out from there pledging to empower Boiseans "to sponsor a forest seedling for every Boise resident (235,000 seedlings)." To date, 437 trees have been planted. For more on The Challenge, visit the website: cityofboise.org.
And to that end, Arbor Day planting activities have been sprouting up all over, putting trees — and those who nurture and love them — in the sunlight.
Meet Boise Forester, Michael Andrews
Mike Andrews has been with Boise Community Forestry for eight years, including two years as the city's forester. He is an ISA (International Society of Arboriculture) certified arborist, ISA certified tree work specialist, and is tree risk assessment qualified, among others. "I love talking trees and the urban environment," he said. Andrews has been extra busy with tree planting lately — not only with Arbor Day events but also within his own department.
Branching out
Andrews and his team are currently winding down from tree planting — that happens mostly during the fall, winter and early spring, said Andrews, when the trees are dormant. But there are plenty of other tree duties to attend to, such as inspecting trees for overall health, pruning them as needed, determining if trees are growing properly, and removing trees that have died or are diseased.
"We're in charge of the trees in the parks and in the right of way areas," Andrews said, explaining there are seven tree-pruning districts. Every year, all the trees within one of the districts is inspected and pruned when it is indicated.
Andrews said he is proud of the all-volunteer tree stewards program that converges and swarms over the parks like a team of Edward Scissorhands-like pruners.
"It's amazing," he said. "We supply all the tools and guidance. Last year at Winstead Park they pruned up all the trees. Through this program they get to 2,500 trees that wouldn't otherwise be pruned," Andrews said.
In addition, Boise Forestry sells mulch on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4969 W. Dorman St. for $18 a cubic yard. "We recycle almost 100% of our wood and we are super proud of that," said Andrews. "It is one color, brown. No appointment needed. People can pay for mulch over the phone ahead of time or online at the website: cityofboise.org.
Other forestry activities open to the public include tree, lawn, landscape and gardening classes, which all currently have a waitlist. There is also a series of self-guided tree walks you can download from the website that take you through city parks, tree by tree.
Special to many is the department's Adopt-A-Tree program, a special way to commemorate a loved one. For a fee, you can have a plaque placed at the base of a chosen tree within the parks system. (Disclosure: Through this program, I have honored my mom, dad and two brothers. My husband, Bob, also has a tree dedicated to his memory.)
Tree down
Andrews said when people see tree limbs down after a storm — or sometimes even an entire tree that has blown down — it's probably from the wind gusts, not from the prolonged storm itself.
"Those high winds — when you get a wind event, all bets are off," Andrews said. "If you get 60 to 70 miles per hour gusts, it doesn't matter if it's a perfectly healthy tree or rotted — if the wind hits it just right, it's going to be uprooted." He'll get calls, he said, from people asking: why did it happen? "I say, 'I don't know — it was just that windy.' But when I look at the weather forecasts, high winds don't bother me — it's when I see 'wind gusts.'"
The true dimensions of a tree
The majority of a tree's roots are in the top two feet of the soil and they can extend two to three times the width of the tree's canopy, Andrews said. "The roots want to go horizontal." It's something homeowners should keep in mind if and when they want to put in a fence or a sprinkler system or that new deck. The drip line of the tree — which is an imaginary straight line to the ground from the edge of the tree's canopy — you don't want to disturb the roots within that circumference, said Andrews. If you do, "you're really cutting off the feeder roots that bring nutrients into the tree, or it could compromise the stability of the tree."
Andrews said in addition to the day-to-day tree tending, they get a lot of requests to inspect mature trees in Boise. In many cases, the tree can be saved. "We look at each one on an individual basis. If we can mitigate it through pruning, we will."
About that Arbor Day pledge …
Andrews said he and his team are looking forward to increasing the number of trees in Boise, with the help of its residents.
"It's a huge undertaking and we're really excited about it," he said, adding that some neighborhoods need trees more than others, with more of the need to the south and west. "Our highest canopy covered area is the north end; the second is the east end."
On Saturday, there was a mass planting at an Arbor Day event at Terry Day Park, Andrews said. Eighty-five trees were planted along the greenbelt. "Thirty-five volunteers lined up to plant trees and spread mulch," he said.
At the end of the day, Andrews said his forestry roots run deep and he and his team are happy being just where they are.
"We do take pride in being stewards of the tree canopy."