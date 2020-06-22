MERIDIAN — The novel coronavirus pandemic isn’t the first time Salwan Swidan and Dhuha Ali, a husband and wife duo from Iraq, have dealt with a dangerous environment. They lived through the Iraq War from 2003 until they were able to flee to Jordan in 2006, and three years later they settled in the Treasure Valley.
Swidan and Ali, who live in Meridian, have spent a lot of time communicating with their neighbors, mostly elderly folks who moved into their neighborhood around the same time as they did.
“Growing up in Iraq, we have gone through several wars,” Swidan said. “Lockdowns, curfews, staying home and limited resources are not new problems for us. We have dealt with them in our community back home, and obviously the enemy is different, the danger is different; a bullet there, here it’s a virus. But the process is the same.”
That process is educating fellow residents, helping grow a sense of community and forming solidarity with people close to them. Since the world has stopped, this means teaching their neighbors and friends on social media what’s accurate information and what’s fake, offering to pick things up at the grocery store for elderly neighbors, pooling resources and doing morale-boosting events like public health-related chalk drawings with their children on the driveway.
“It’s a community problem,” Swidan said. “We go through it together, and we either succeed all together or we fail all together.”