Ray Johnson, a retired REI jack-of-all-trades employee, grew up “out near Marsing” in the Deer Flat area. “My grandfather came into the valley in 1914,” Johnson said. “It was a great way to grow up.”
Farm country is something that is still near and dear to him, even though these days he lives on a suburban cul-de-sac with a Boise address. “That’s why my wife got me interested in the barn quilts — and I love doing them,” Johnson said.
After he had decorated his own backyard and patio and gave some away as gifts, Johnson came up with an idea that could keep him going on a barn quilt roll.
“I thought ‘if you’d like a barn quilt I can make you one — if you make a donation to an organization in a rural area.” He now makes them on consignment with all the proceeds going to nonprofits or other charitable organizations, all in rural areas.
Suggested donations for a completed barn quilt range from $100 to $500. Johnson doesn’t keep a penny and in fact, pays for all the materials to make them — paint, wood, tape, etc.— out of his own pocket. “That’s fine,” he said, dismissing the cost. He’s more interested in the monetary help that’s come of the enterprise. “So far, about $3,500 has been raised,” he said. Recent orders will benefit a medical clinic, a food pantry and a library program that gives books to children.