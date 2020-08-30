Back in 2009, Diane Ronayne, columnist at The Idaho Statesman, now retired, was in a quandary. Five of her friends from separate circles were all wanting to have lunch with her. Ronayne calls herself “a pollinator,” and what she really loves to do is bring people together. So, she brought all five together for drinks instead of lunch. They “hit it off” and have been a bonded set of friends ever since. They call themselves “Wonder Women” and have added others to the group over the years. Today, there are about 15 and they still get together regularly for friendship and support.
One of the Wonder Women is Donna-Marie Hayes. She worked for a number of years at the Department of Public Works for the city of Boise, but her real passion project was in creating the public-private partnership called the Boise WaterShed. As a Boise City Public Works commissioner she spearheaded the $1.2 million effort for the high-tech exhibits inside the Boise WaterShed.
She was working on the WaterShed’s final project, a geothermal exhibit, when “I got sick and so the effort ground to a halt,” said Hayes.
And that’s when Ronayne and her troupe of Wonder Women come in. Ronayne started a fundraiser on Facebook, “Heat Beneath Your Feet! A fundraiser for the Boise WaterShed.” She is hoping a bit of superpower will pull the project through. The goal is $15,000. As of deadline for this story, $2,170 has been raised.
When Hayes heard about the fundraiser, she was overcome with emotion. If the Wonder Women can raise enough money to complete her vision to get the geothermal project done, Hayes said, “I’ll be feeling on top of the world.”