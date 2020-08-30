From Diane Ronayne: “The Wonder Women of Boise. This photo was taken in November 2019. (The hostess gets to wear the Wonder Woman apron. In this case, it was Paula Edmunds.) Donna-Marie Hayes was going through chemo at the time, so she has a feather head covering, which we thought was quite appropriate for our Thanksgiving gathering. She is sitting in front of us.” From left: Paula Edmunds, Suzan Roark, Judy Ouderkirk, Diane Ronayne, Ellen Crosby, Donna Yule, Diane Myklegard.