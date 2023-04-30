Support Local Journalism


Students from Inspire attend Nampa’s Arbor Day Celebration

Town Talk Inspire Arbor Day

Students from Inspire Connections Academy attended Nampa’s Arbor Day Celebration on April 25 as part of the school’s Ecology Club. Students participated in a short ceremony including the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation, tree planting and dedication of the trees at Orah Brandt Park. The mayor of Nampa, city council members and a representative from the Idaho Department of Lands Community Forestry Program were all in attendance.

Town Talk spine surgery robot

Students in Abigail Swallows’ fifth-grade class in Caldwell learn about a new operating room robot from Dr. Dan Bradley of West Valley Medical Center.
Town Talk farmstead

The farmhouse at Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead in Boise is one of the older intact houses in Ada County and the state of Idaho.
Town Talk Idaho STEM Ecosystem Spring 2023 Convening

Idaho National Laboratory environmental education and outreach lead Gregg Losinski, American Indian services pre-freshman engineering program coordinator Sunshine Shepherd and K-12 STEM program manager Jennifer Jackson accept a 2023 STEM Impact Award on behalf of INL from the Idaho STEM Ecosystem presented by Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace at the Shoshone-Bannock Event Center in Fort Hall March 30-31. The network presented Micron Technology with a 2023 STEM Impact Award, as well.

