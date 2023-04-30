Students from Inspire attend Nampa’s Arbor Day Celebration
Students from Inspire Connections Academy attended Nampa’s Arbor Day Celebration on April 25 as part of the school’s Ecology Club. Students participated in a short ceremony including the reading of the Arbor Day Proclamation, tree planting and dedication of the trees at Orah Brandt Park. The mayor of Nampa, city council members and a representative from the Idaho Department of Lands Community Forestry Program were all in attendance.
These students were able to assist city parks staff with the tree plantings and learned the importance of trees and how to plant them. After the event, students received a small spruce sapling of their own to plant at home.
Inspire Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school that serves students in grades K-12 across the state of Idaho.
Shop for a Cause event in Nampa will benefit animal rescue
Express Appliance Outlet is proud to host Shop For A Cause, a charity shopping event to benefit local nonprofits. On Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 419 Caldwell Blvd in Nampa, customers can come and shop for a great cause. Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Lake Lowell Animal Rescue, a local animal rescue organization.
Lake Lowell Animal Rescue is a 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing abandoned cats, dogs, and other small domestic animals around the Treasure Valley. Their team works tirelessly to provide a safe and loving environment for animals in need.
Attendees will have the opportunity to adopt a furry friend from Lake Lowell Animal Rescue, who will be on-site with a selection of their rescues. Guests will also be treated to free tacos from Nampa Idaho food truck Tacos Aguililla, courtesy of Beko Appliances.
The event promises to be a fun-filled day for everyone involved as they enjoy music, family-friendly games, and more. There are several vendors who will be attending, sponsoring, and/or donating products as well including Louisiana Grills, Excelsior, Nectar Mattress, Renewal by Andersen, Zline, Iliad Media, Synchrony, Idaho Press, Beko Appliance and Darlene’s Printing.
“We are excited to partner with Lake Lowell Animal Rescue and support their efforts to help animals in need,” Jonathan Hill, president of Express Appliance Outlet, said in a news release.
Caldwell students name West Valley Medical Center’s new spine surgery robot
West Valley Medical Center is a leader in the field of robotic guidance and navigation with the use of its revolutionary robotic navigation platform for spine procedures. The hospital is the only one in the valley to offer the platform technology, designed to improve safety and accuracy within the operating room.
The hospital held a naming competition for the new robot and a Caldwell elementary class as well as a Middleton High School student chose the winning name for the robot. Abigail Swallows’ fifth-grade class from Sacajawea Elementary in Caldwell and Chrissy Lochhead, a junior at Middleton High School, were recognized for the winning name of “Spinosaurus.” The students as well as community members were also invited to test drive the robot.
“It’s important for students to be exposed to the latest surgical technology. This gives us a chance to show our profession to them firsthand and talk about ways robotics technology is improving efficiency for patients and staff, while enhancing safety,” Dr. Dan Bradley, West Valley Medical Center, said in a news release.
The Salvation Army of Nampa Advisory Board organizes charity walk
The Salvation Army of Nampa is excited to present the first Advancing the Legacy Walk that began April 24 and will conclude during the 69th Annual National Salvation Army Week, May 15-21. Lifetime Board Member Jerry Hull walks each day (Monday through Saturday) at the outdoor track of the Harward Rec Center in Nampa between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Over the course of the walk, he will complete a trek of 85 miles.
On May 4, the walk will be a means of celebration, honoring the life and legacy of esteemed board member Pam Krajnik, who was an integral part of The Salvation Army of Nampa Advisory Board for many years, dedicating her time and resources to help the less fortunate. As a tribute to Pam’s unwavering commitment, The Salvation Army of Nampa has decided to devote this special day to remembering her contributions and raising funds for the organization’s programs.
“We are thrilled to organize the Advancing the Legacy Walk and celebrate our Advisory Board Members who dedicate so much of their lives to helping others,” Namanny Lake, marketing manager at The Salvation Army of Nampa, said in a news release. “We hope to raise funds to support the programs that make a difference in the lives of those in need in our community.”
The entirety of the 85-mile event is open to everyone, including individuals and families. Participants can join Hull in walking one mile, three miles, or any distance, depending on their preference. The organization is encouraging participants to raise funds through pledges and donations, with all proceeds going toward The Salvation Army of Nampa’s programs. The suggested pledge is $85 per day, to help the organization reach its goal.
For more information about The Salvation Army of Nampa’s Advancing the Legacy Walk or National Salvation Army Week, visit their social media pages or contact Namanny Lake at 208-586-9679 or namanny.lake@usw.salvationarmy.org.
GFWC Woman’s Century Club donates $2,000 to Nampa Public Library
GFWC Woman’s Century Club presented the Nampa Public Library with a donation check of $2,000 at their April meeting. Claire Connley and Mike Sloan accepted the gift, and Sloan explained that it will be used to purchase Astro, a personal household robot. Astro will be used to help the public understand the use of A.I. (artificial intelligence) and its role in our society.
The club started the library in the early 1900s and has supported it to this day with members who work in the gift shop and serve on the board. Previous funds given have gone to buy the large size printer, a 3-D printer and fund the collaboration corner.
Nampa’s Syringa Middle School receives $2,500 Sparklight award
Sparklight on Wednesday announced the winners of its fifth annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign, which awards $15,000 to schools and organizations providing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education to K-12 students.
Syringa Middle School in Nampa was one of six schools and STEM programs chosen by public voting to receive the $2,500 Dream Bigger award.
The Sparklight award will help Syringa Middle School purchase two new 3-D printers to expand its ability to teach students about design, engineering and computing in a fun environment that allows students to see and handle the results of their STEM experiments.
Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead open Saturdays starting May 6
Looking for a fun and educational activity for kids and parents alike?
Check out the Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, open 12:30-4:30 p.m. every Saturday from May 6 to Sept. 30. Catch a glimpse of what rural Idaho life was like in the 1860s. The farmstead is an outstanding example of early homesteading in Idaho. It serves as an agricultural history learning center for the Dry Creek Valley through exhibits and site tours. The property sits on approximately 2 acres and includes numerous buildings and gardens. Docents will be there to give tours and answer questions.
Visit the Dry Creek Historical Society’s website, drycreekhistory.org, to see what special activities or events are going on during the various Saturdays.
Women United to collect backpack-friendly food for Treasure Valley children on May 4
Hunger decreases the ability to focus, study, and absorb material. Children who experience hunger are more likely to perform poorly in school and struggle to pass tests.
That’s why United Way of Treasure Valley’s affinity group, Women United, is hosting the 3rd Annual Pack the Pantry event.
On Thursday, May 4 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Treasure Valley residents are encouraged to bring backpack-friendly snacks to the parking lot of 3100 S. Vista Ave. This is a drive-thru event. Women United will direct all vehicles to the proper drop-off area and will also unload each vehicle.
Backpack-friendly snacks are snacks that require little to no prep and can be stored in a backpack — things like beef jerky, protein bars, chips, crackers, popcorn, cookies, dried fruit, nuts, trail mix, applesauce pouches, tuna packets, fruit leather and fruit snacks.
If you cannot make the event but still wish to help, a wishlist of items you can shop from that will ship directly to United Way of Treasure Valley is posted at unitedwaytv.org/explore-pantry.
Idaho’s Afterschool Champions announced for National Afterschool Professionals Week
Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week, April 24-28, is a time to recognize, appreciate and advocate for those who work with young people during out-of-school hours.
“An estimated 850,000 professionals work with children and youth during out-of-school hours providing enriching experiences,” according to the National Afterschool Association.
The Idaho Out-of-School Network has selected the following Afterschool Champions:
- Adeline Smith — Growing the STEM, Kootenai County
- Sherry Scheline — Donnelly Public Library, Valley County
- Jessica Gordon — Raptor High, Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey, Ada County
- Devin Nakano — Y STEM and Chess, Ada County
- Rebecca Wood — Lincoln County Youth Center, Lincoln County
- Jake Brasil — Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, Twin Falls County
- Jennifer Navarro — Immersion Afterschool Program, Jefferson County
- Dawn Green — Harwood Elementary Afterschool Program, Jefferson County
These Afterschool Champions went above and beyond for their communities and programs in 2022. Please join in recognizing their contributions to Idaho’s youth.
Foundation issues call for art installation submissions
The Alexa Rose Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce an open call of submissions for up to three permanent art installations in the grand atrium lobby of the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Boise State University.
The selected artwork will serve as a striking centerpiece aimed at engaging visitors attending performances, university students and the public.
Regional and international artists are invited to apply for this opportunity. The foundation welcomes applicants who practice transdisciplinary artmaking and those with multidisciplinary backgrounds.
The deadline for first stage submissions is May 12. For more information and to submit your qualifications, please visit alexarosefoundation.org/current-artist-call.
Micron, Idaho National Laboratory earn 2023 STEM Impact Award
The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM recognized two organizations that have played major roles in making the Gem State a nationally recognized leader in science, technology, engineering and math education. The network presented Micron Technology and Idaho National Laboratory with the 2023 STEM Impact Award at its spring convening in Fort Hall on March 31.
“Before the Idaho STEM EcosySTEM — and before even the Idaho STEM Action Center — these two organizations led the way in science, technology, engineering, and math,” Idaho STEM Action Center executive director Caty Solace said in a news release. “In addition to the revolutionary work in their respective industries, Micron and Idaho National Laboratory understood early on the importance of working with educators and community leaders to ensure the Gem State prospers. Both organizations have made, and continue to make, groundbreaking investments to create a skilled workforce and informed citizens. Idaho is what it is today in no small part due to their leadership.”