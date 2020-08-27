STRENGTH 2 THRIVE SUICIDE PREVENTION ALL-NIGHT EVENT TO BE HELD SEPT. 19
BOISE─Strength 2 Thrive, a fundraiser event for suicide prevention, will be held Sept. 19 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at Forge International School, 208 S. Harley Lane, Middleton.
With 129 suicides every day in the United States, a suicide occurring every 12 minutes and with an increase in suicides at night, Strength 2 Thrive is designed to help people struggling with suicidal thoughts to know they are not alone and they have value. The event is a walk-a-thon, concert and gathering that will bring people together to raise awareness about suicide and build a community of support. This event will follow Southwest District Health guidelines to keep everyone safe during this time of Covid-19, with social distancing and masks provided and recommended.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own tents, chairs, and snacks. Food trucks will be on site during the evening selling hot dogs and burgers, and there will be coffee and donut trucks in the morning. Money raised from the event will be donated to the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. Donations can be made at strength2thrive.org.
CALDWELL MUSEUM’S NEW DISPLAY CELEBRATES WOMEN’S RIGHT TO VOTE
CALDWELL─The Our Memories Indian Creek Museum recently announced a new display, "Votes for Women!" in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote. The display features the history of the women's suffrage movement and its progression in Idaho and the nation.
Our Memories Indian Creek Museum is located at 1122 Main Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission is free for children under age 7, $2 for children ages 7 – 11, $3 for children ages 12 – 17, $5 for ages 18 – 64 and $4 for ages 65 and older.
NEW 2020 TRAFFIC BOXES WRAPPED IN ART INSTALLED IN BOISE
BOISE─Six traffic boxes have been wrapped with brand new artwork by six Boise artists. The new boxes are: "Trabajadoras Migrantes" by Miguel Almeida (N. Milwaukee Street and W. Ustick Road), Living Wild by Chelsi "BrightEye" Benger (Broadway Avenue and W. Linden Street); Ancestral Steering by Marianna Jimenez Edwards (W. Ustick Road and N. Cole Road), The Gem State by Walter Gerald (N. Cole Road and W. Northview Street); Parasola Fairies by Anni Jack (W. Emerald Street and N. Garden Street); and The Sentinel by Ben Konkol (Broadway Avenue and Iowa Street, pedestrian crossing).
GO LEAD IDAHO HOSTING YOGA IN THE PARK SEPT. 12
BOISE─Go Lead Idaho, a a nonprofit that motivates women to lead and demonstrates why it matters, is hosting Yoga in the Park Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at Julia Davis Park Rose Garden. Yoga instructor Naomi Jones will lead the session, which costs $10 for a Go Lead member and $12 for nonmembers. The registration fee includes a water bottle and granola bar. Social distancing will be observed, and participants are asked to bring their own mats. To register, visit goleadidaho.org.
DISCOVERY CENTER STUDENT VOUCHERS FOR SCHOOLS AND GROUPS NOW AVAILABLE
BOISE─The Discovery Center of Idaho launched a new Student Voucher option for schools and groups in place of large group field trips this fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Student Vouchers can be pre-purchased in bulk by classroom teachers, principals, districts or home school group leaders of classes or groups that have ten or more students, for individual distribution to students.
Each electronic voucher offers flexible student access to the Discovery Center of Idaho throughout the run of their King Tut exhibitions and discounted 50% off admission to the Discovery Center for one adult per student voucher. Teachers and educators will receive standards and grade-level based Educator Resource guides that include links to online learning resources to use in the classroom or share with students and parents in preparation for their visit. Discovery Center of Idaho will collect class attendance from teachers or group leaders to help track those who have utilized their voucher. Unused voucher values will be refunded to teachers or group leaders after the exhibition closes.
To learn more and request vouchers for your students go to dcidaho.org.
SMILES FOR SOLDIERS
BOISE─Whitewater Oral Surgery Group launched a new initiative called Smiles for Soldiers to help combat the limited dental care access that many veterans face.
Whitewater’s team of doctors will donate a full-arch restoration treatment, a dental makeover valued at $50,000, to one local veteran or active-duty personnel free of charge.
Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Eric Nelson, DDS, MD says that his team saw a need in the community for a program that would not only improve overall physical and mental health but also give veterans or active-duty personnel a voice to share their stories with the community. Interested veterans or active-duty military personnel can apply through the practice’s website at whitewatersurger.com/soldiers until Sept. 10. The doctors will surprise the final recipient by announcing the winner at an event to be held around Veteran’s Day.
BOISE COMMUNITY THEATER’S GALA EVENT TO BE ONLINE SEPT. 21
BOISE─For the first time, the Boise Community Theater’s annual gala event will be online. The event, set for Sept. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include special performances, food and drinks with your VIP ticket and a live and silent auction, all from the comfort of your couch.
A VIP ticket includes a picnic from Tasso, and wine curated by Kat House from House of Wine, plus some BCT swag to keep the party safe and socially distanced. A limited amount of VIP Tickets will be available. For more information, visit bctheater.org/gala/.
FAMILY OF WOMAN FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES KEYNOTE SPEAKER
SUN VALLEY─Dr. Natalia Kanem, executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will be the keynote speaker for the 13th annual Family of Woman Film Festival. The festival, to be held Sept. 8 - 13, will be an entirely virtual event, free to the public through the Community Library’s website.
The COVID-19 crisis and UNFPA’s response will be the topic of Dr. Kanem’s keynote speech for The Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture on Sept. 8. “Women’s reproductive health and rights must be safeguarded,” said Dr. Kanem. “Services must continue, supplies must be delivered and the vulnerable must be protected and supported.”
Working in more than 150 countries and territories, UNFPA works with ministries of health, international and national non-governmental organizations and women’s and youth groups, among others, to keep health-care systems at risk of collapsing delivering services. Vignettes of UNFPA actions to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 around the world will be shown during Dr. Kanem’s lecture. For more information, visit familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.