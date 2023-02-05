Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Homeless Art Collective

A grand opening for the Homeless Art Collective’s new retail space will be held Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Boise.

Homeless Art Collective opening retail space at St. Vincent de Paul

Interfaith Sanctuary’s Homeless Art Collective was selected as one of this year’s TEGNA Foundation Grant Recipients. TEGNA, the parent company of KTVB, offers this funding to help address local needs in each of the regions they serve.

D.L Evans Bank donates to Nampa School District #131

Pictured: Zina Farnot (D.L. Evans Bank commercial lending intern of the Nampa 12th Avenue branch), Silvia Morrow (D.L. Evans Bank vice president branch manager of the Nampa Karcher branch), Niall Trimble (Nampa School District federal programs director), and Christian Griffith (D.L. Evans vice president branch manager of the Nampa 12th Avenue branch).
Brandon Gonzalez aboard USS Benfold

Quarter Master 3rd Class Brandon Gonzalez, from Boise, looks through a sexton to shoot the sunline aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold in the Philippine Sea. 
Gage Jones aboard USS Rafael Peralta

U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 1st Class Gage Jones, from Boise, instructs sailors as they investigate a main engine room for casualties during a drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) while operating in the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 28. 
STEM Matters Month

Children take part in a previous STEM Matters event. STEM Matters has been declared a monthlong statewide celebration this year.

Recommended for you

Load comments