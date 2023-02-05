Homeless Art Collective opening retail space at St. Vincent de Paul
Interfaith Sanctuary’s Homeless Art Collective was selected as one of this year’s TEGNA Foundation Grant Recipients. TEGNA, the parent company of KTVB, offers this funding to help address local needs in each of the regions they serve.
The art collective is a program at Interfaith Sanctuary that reconnects artists experiencing homelessness with the resources needed to do creative work again. Our staff hosts weekly workshops and artist hours at the shelter and anyone is welcome to come create, learn and connect.
This $1,400 donation is being put to good use helping bring art supplies and materials to the artists in the collective as they work on new inventory for an upcoming show. These artists now have a chance to move their art out into the community, share their stories and receive funding from the sale of their pieces at a new retail space inside the St. Vincent de Paul State Street Thrift Store located at 6464 W. State Street, Boise.
The official opening of the collective retail space is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Artists will be present to discuss their paintings, jewelry, photography and more. The community is invited to come meet the artists and purchase handmade local art pieces and jewelry.
Betsy’s Cookie Co. will also be hosting a pop-up bake shop where you can purchase beautiful Valentine’s Day cookies.
Free diapers for families in need at Meridian church
The Linder Road Church of Christ is providing diapers through its church-sponsored diaper bank to anyone in the community who needs diapers for children. The diaper bank is open from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the church, 1555 N. Linder Road, Meridian.
Starting in March, the diaper bank will be open on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, also from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.linderroad.com/.
Lawmakers sign up for Steps for Schools walking challenge
A record 75 elected officials in Idaho are participating in the annual Steps for Schools walking challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of being physically active.
Members of the Idaho State Legislature and others will try to reach a daily step goal during February to earn money for the public school, school district or charter school of their choice. The schools can use those funds to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active.
“We’re grateful that so many of Idaho’s elected officials are walking in Steps for Schools,” Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said in a news release.
Steps for Schools delivered $53,500 to Idaho schools in 2022. Since the program began in 2015, more than $220,000 has been awarded to Idaho schools on behalf of participating legislators.
D.L Evans Bank donates to Nampa School District #131
D.L. Evans Bank is pleased to announce the Nampa School District #131 as one of its donation initiative recipients for 2022. This initiative gives D.L. Evans Bank employees an opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofit organizations in Idaho and Utah to receive a donation from D.L. Evans Bank. D.L. Evans Bank also added an additional 5% to each total in the employee’s name.
A donation in the amount of $5,250 was made to the Nampa School District #131, which was nominated by Silvia Morrow (D.L. Evans Bank vice president branch manager of the Nampa Karcher branch), and Christian Griffith (D.L. Evans vice president branch manager of the Nampa 12th Avenue branch). The donation will be used toward the purchase of clothing, shoes and food for the district’s five family community resources.
Art exhibit opening reception Tuesday at Meridian City Hall
A new art exhibit titled “Mountains to Meadows: Celebrating” will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Initial Point Gallery on the third floor of Meridian City Hall. The show will feature works by six local artists: Cindi Walton, Claire Remsberg, Jessie Swimeley, Jill Storey, Mary Arnold and Angela Neiwert, and will remain on display through March 3. The exhibit will highlight the natural world surrounding Idaho.
The public is invited to view the art and meet the artists at an opening reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the gallery, 33 E. Broadway Avenue in downtown Meridian. Refreshments will be served.
Initial Point Gallery, curated by the Meridian Arts Commission, features a rotating series of art exhibits highlighting local, regional and national artists. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding federal holidays. Admission to the gallery and opening reception is free.
Boise native serves as quartermaster aboard USS Benfold
Quartermaster 3rd Class Brandon Gonzalez, from Boise, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
Gage Jones of Boise serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta
U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 1st Class Gage Jones, from Boise, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) operating in the Pacific Ocean. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
Assistance League of Boise distributes books to Ada County elementary schools
Assistance League of Boise has once again found a way to support our community by placing books in the hands of children. Assistance League chapters all over the country participate in what is deemed Action Week.
Working closely with the Boise School districts, the Assistance League of Boise was able to identify a unique solution for the literacy needs of elementary school students in the Treasure Valley. ALB purchased and distributed 78 sets of decodable books called “The Frog Series.” Decodable books encourage children to sound out words using a learned decoding strategy rather than guessing from pictures.
Funding for Action Week is generated from community donations, private contributions, grants and proceeds from the sales at ALB’s thrift shop in Garden City.
STEM Matters morphs to monthlong celebration throughout February
Idaho elected officials including Gov. Brad Little, leading employers, educators and students gathered Feb. 1 at Trailhead Boise to kick off a monthlong celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math, collectively known as STEM.
In its eighth year, STEM Matters has morphed from a one-day celebration at the capitol to a weeklong virtual event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to a monthlong statewide celebration now. Gov. Little read his proclamation declaring February STEM Matters Month and state and business leaders discussed the importance of STEM education in today’s technology- and knowledge-based economy.
Nonprofits can apply to Tips for Charity
Downtown Boise Foundation seeks applications from nonprofit organizations for its Tips for Charity Program to provide bar volunteers for the 36th season of the Alive After 5 Concert Series to be held on The Grove Plaza in June, July and August 2023.
The Downtown Boise selection committee will choose two nonprofit organizations to serve at events each in exchange for bar tips. More information is available at ctycms.com/id-boise/docs/2023-aa5-tipsforcharity-application.pdf
Letters of application are due Feb. 17.
Junior Duck Stamp art entries due March 1
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife office and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to encourage all of Idaho’s school-aged (K-12) students to enter the annual Junior Duck Stamp art contest. Homeschool and independent entries are welcomed. Entries must be submitted by March 1. One student design will be selected as “Best of Show” from the state and will go on to compete at the national level.
Winners of the national competition receive scholarship funds, with a top prize of $1,000.
To learn more about contest rules and how to enter, visit www.fws.gov/program/junior-duck-stamp/junior-duck-stamp-contest-information.
Three-Minute Thesis Competition set Tuesday at College of Western Idaho
Twelve top students from Idaho’s three graduate schools will compete for the best research presentations at a statewide competition Tuesday.
University of Idaho is hosting the fifth statewide Three-Minute Thesis Competition 2-4 p.m. MT Feb. 7 at the College of Western Idaho in Nampa. The public is invited to watch — through online viewing options at uidaho.edu/cogs/3mt-state and limited in-person attendance — and vote for their favorite presentation.
Competitors from U of I, Idaho State University and Boise State University will compete on an array of topics including wildlife, the biomedical sciences and soil and water systems. The researchers will distill complex research into one-slide, three-minute-maximum presentations. Competing helps graduate students polish research communication skills by preparing academic presentations for a general audience.