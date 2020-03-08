GFWC WOMAN’S CENTURY CLUB taking SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS
NAMPA — The GFWC Woman’s Century Club is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships. Graduating seniors in the Nampa and Vallivue school districts are eligible. The deadline for applying is March 30. The two recipients will be honored by club members at a tea on April 27. School counselors can be contacted for scholarship applications.
MAKE-A-WISH AND KBOI TO HOST TELETHON MARCH 11 FOR COMMUNITY TO DONATE AIR MILES
BOISE — On March 11 from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Make-A-Wish Idaho will be conducting an on-air telethon in partnership with KBOI Channel 2, giving people around the Treasure Valley the opportunity to call in and donate air miles to send a wish kid on their wish trip.
“Make-A-Wish arranges travel for wish kids to reach their wish destinations, whether it’s to meet a celebrity, go to their favorite theme park or reconnect with a close friend who moved away,” said Helene Peterson, Make-A-Wish Idaho Development Coordinator.
“Donating unused airline miles is an easy way for supporters to help us grant children’s wishes and give them an experience that improves the quality of life for them and their families.”
Miles can be accepted from Alaska, Delta and United Airlines mileage accounts. To donate during the telethon, call 208-472-2220, or visit idaho.wish.org and click on Wishes in Flight.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS ACADEMY TO HOLD QUAKER VILLAGE AUCTION MARCH 13 – 14
GREENLEAF — The Greenleaf Friends Academy will host its 69th annual Quaker Village auction March 13 – 14. The two-day event begins on Friday with an auction preview, food booths and a silent cake auction. At 6:30 p.m. academy students will provide entertainment, followed by the live auction at 7 p.m. On Saturday there will be a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the live auction and Kids Carnival at 10 a.m.
Items up for bid this year include vacation getaways, Quaker quilts, maple bars, sporting goods and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup. For more information visit gfaschools.org.
PETERSON CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM AND RONALD REAGAN ELEMENTARY HOST CHRYSLER CARS FOR CLASSROOMS FUNDRAISER MARCH 13
NAMPA ─ On March 13 from 4 to 8 p.m., Peterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser for Ronald Reagan Elementary students. The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative supports local PTAs and schools across the country by involving family in matters of education and raising important funding for their local schools.
During the event, parents and friends of the school will have the opportunity to earn money for the students by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf. For each test drive taken during the fundraising event, Chrysler will donate $10 to the school. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand will also offer the school a chance to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution and donating $20 per test drive once the school reaches a certain number of drives. Schools can earn up to $10,000 in funding.
Additionally, all test drive participants automatically enter for a chance to win the 2020 FCA Sweepstakes where one Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $75,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.
VICTORY CHARTER TRACK TEAM HOSTING TWO FUNDRAISERS
NAMPA ─ The track team of Victory Charter School is hosting two upcoming fundraisers. Through March 21 they will be collecting used clothes, purses, backpacks, belts and housewares in good condition, to be dropped off at Savers as a FUNDrive. Savers will then provide the team with $500 for the donations.
The second fundraiser is a Pancake Breakfast and Auction on April 18 at 10 a.m. at Lake Shore Drive Baptist Church, 8885 Lake Shore Drive. Donations are also being accepted for this event. For more information contact James Bliss at 208-412-5389.
NAMPA SCHOOL WINS AT U OF I LIONEL HAMPTON JAZZ FESTIVAL
MOSCOW ─ Phoenix Vibe from Idaho Arts Charter School in Nampa took top honors on Feb. 29 at the University of Idaho’s 2020 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. The festival, in its 53rd year, features two days of student competitions, workshops and clinics. More than 3,600 students from 123 schools, as well as colleges and universities, participate from around the region. After a day of competition, Phoenix Vibe, a combo directed by Mike Harris, was named the Open Instrumental Combo Winner.
MERIDIAN FIREFIGHTERS RAISE FUNDS FOR LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY FIREFIGHTER STAIRCLIMB
MERIDIAN ─ Eight Meridian firefighters trained and raised funds for the 29th annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Stairclimb, happening today in Seattle. In preparation for the event, Meridian firefighters spent their days off from work training on the 19 flights of stairs at the US Bank Building in Boise to be ready for the 69 flights they will climb, in 70 pounds worth of gear, today.
“This event is in honor of patients, survivors, and those we have lost to blood cancer,” said Meridian Firefighter Grant Hamilton, “It’s important that we are ready, not just physically, but mentally.”
If you would like to support Meridian Fire Department in their fundraising efforts, visit llswa.org and search for the Meridian firefighters.