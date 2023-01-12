Idaho student inventors celebrated Jan. 17
Innovation and youth inventing take center stage in Idaho on Tuesday to mark National Kid Inventors' Day. The annual celebration marks the birthday of child inventor Benjamin Franklin.
"Our region is full of amazing young inventors," says Beth Brubaker, State Coordinator for Invent Idaho. "We see our inventors as young as in kindergarten all the way through high school develop solutions to problems they are passionate about."
Boise first-grader Daniel Kang won a second-place award for his invention, a "Vibration Detection Sensor & Holographic Light Watch," which could keep kids safe from being hit by cars, bicycles or e-scooters while walking after dark.
Tickets available for 118th Robert Burn Night celebration
The Caledonian Society is celebrating our 118th Robert Burns Night on Jan. 21 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd. The entertainment will feature poetry, singing, piping and highland dancing. Dinner is included with haggis and shortbread for dessert. Adult tickets are $40, and tickets for children (4-11) are $14. Tickets are available online at tvscots.org or Need to Bead, 1100 N. Orchard, 208-384-0404. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 18.
GFWC Women's Century Club 123rd birthday luncheon is Jan. 23
GFWC Woman's Century Club invites the community to come and enjoy celebrating its 123rd birthday at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Fleet Reserve Building at 1012 11th Ave N in Nampa. Price for the luncheon is $10.
The club has been serving the community continuously through projects like Wreaths Across America, Student Art and Writing Contest, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, and high school scholarships. Open to all women, the club supports many local nonprofits through fundraising and events.
Culinary institute plans Jan. 23 recruiting event
The Sun Valley Culinary Institute in Ketchum continues to seek candidates for its one-year Professional Program for September 2023 for Idahoans and others considering a career path in the culinary arts.
Join Sun Valley Culinary Institute’s Executive Director Karl Uri for complimentary appetizers and refreshments at Anthony’s at Boise on 959 W. Front St. from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 23 to learn more about SVCI’s one-year Professional Program. Uri will answer questions concerning the program, coursework, tuition and all it entails to enroll, including professional externships available in Sun Valley, Idaho.
If you plan to attend, RSVP to info@sunvalleyculinary.org.
Nampa Elks Lodge 1389 members donate to help families, veterans
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Nampa Elks Lodge 1389 recently held two “fill the barrel” collections. One was for the Boise Rescue Mission, and Elks members donated 67 pair of pajamas, along with bathrobes, sweats, slippers and T-shirts that were given to the Women and Children’s Shelter. The Caldwell Veterans Memorial Hall received lots of underwear, coats, hats, gloves, socks and snacks for the Canyon County veterans who utilize their services.
Thanks to members' donations and donations from Simplot, Amalgamated Sugar, Caldwell Idaho Orchards, Owyhee Produce, Albertsons and Nampa Grocery Outlet, the Elks Lodge helped 26 families with food for Christmas and many more meals.
Warhawk Air Museum receives grant, levy funding
The Nagel Foundation has awarded the Warhawk Air Museum a $102,000 grant. The Nagel Foundation helps nonprofits in Southwest Idaho enrich communities by educating and serving citizens, and the grant will support the museum’s mission to “teach our visitors about the price of freedom and honor those who paid the cost” through the education programs, display development and veterans support programs.
Additionally, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners has approved the Warhawk Air Museum’s $24,000 request for historical society levy funding based on its proposal for a veterans history project digitization and preservation project. The museum is a partner with the Library of Congress Veterans History Project and has sent 1,500 personal interviews to them that will now be permanently preserved for future generations.
Pieology Pizzeria in Kuna opens with fundraiser
Pieology Pizzeria held its grand opening on Jan. 10 in Kuna. The new location is owned by Laurie and Rob Wylie and Michael Gordon, and the grand opening includes a multi-day fundraiser for the Kuna High School Special Education Department. Through Jan. 16, guests can order in-store, online or via the Pie Life App with promo code RAISEFUNDS at checkout to show support for the high school program. Supporters who use the code or mention the fundraiser will have 20% of their food purchases go to the program.
Located at 1327 N. Meridian Rd #120 in the Ridley’s Family Markets Shopping Center, the new Pieology location will be open daily for lunch and dinner. Service options include dine-in, curbside pickup and contactless delivery.
Garden City Public Library adds book pick-up locker at park
The Garden City Public Library has installed a holds locker and a book drop at Riverfront Park on 42nd Street in Garden City. This is the first time library services are available 24/7 from a local park.
Library users can use the Ida app or visit https://notaquietlibrary.org/ to place a hold online, selecting Garden City Riverfront Park as the pick-up location. Once notified via email that the item is in the locker, the user arrives at their convenience, scans their library card and a locker will pop open with their items inside.
“To be able to provide access to our full collection in an area that is 3 miles away from us is remarkable. We are very excited about this new technology,” said Library Director Lindsey Pettyjohn. The locker at Riverfront Park is in close proximity to the Boys and Girls Club, Future Public School and numerous housing developments.
Funds for this project were provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the America Rescue Plan Act and were administered by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.