Town Talk 1 - STEM

Middleton Middle School social studies teacher Madison Smith helps Cara Schmidt, a counselor at Lake Hazel Middle School in Boise, set up a new 3-D printer at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institute at the College of Western Idaho.

 Otto Kitsinger

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


EDUCATORS CONVENE AT i-STEM INSTITUTES AT CWI

Town Talk 2 - STEM

Heidi Warren, a second-grade co-teacher at Pepper Ridge Elementary School in Boise, and Michelle Kelson, a fourth-grade teacher at Sherman Elementary School in Nampa, construct a 3-D printer at the Treasure Valley i-STEM Institute at the College of Western Idaho.

Educators from throughout the state convened at the Micron Education Center at the College of Western Idaho Nampa campus for four days this week to learn STEM content and network at a workshop staged by Idaho STEM Action Center.

Town Talk 5 - Kiwanis

Kiwanis Club of Nampa President Chelsea Johnson and member Todd Goode, who was guest speaker on June 8. 
Town Talk 6 - Kiwanis

Jimmie Wisler, owner of International Minute Press of Nampa, was formally welcomed to the Kiwanis Club of Nampa at its June 8 meeting. He is pictured with Chelsea Johnson. 
Town Talk 3 - playground

Children play at the new accessible playground during a dedication at Boise’s Pine Grove Park.
Town Talk 8 - Zions Bank

Employees from Zions Bank helped paint veteran James Christopher’s home in Meridian during their 31st annual Paint-a-Thon.
Town Talk 7 - scholarships

Mirian Aguilar, Diana Leon and Maella Djoube Fodop, from left, and Hannah Maupin, not pictured, all received scholarships from West Valley Medical Center Auxiliary. 
Town Talk 4 - Patty Duke Awards

The Patty Duke Awards logo was created by Two Birds, an all-student marketing club at One Stone High School in Boise, using Duke’s original signature.
Load comments