EDUCATORS CONVENE AT i-STEM INSTITUTES AT CWI
Educators from throughout the state convened at the Micron Education Center at the College of Western Idaho Nampa campus for four days this week to learn STEM content and network at a workshop staged by Idaho STEM Action Center.
The i-STEM Institutes offer educators high-quality, relevant, hands-on professional-development opportunities at six flagship locations throughout the state in June. Each four-day session features independent strands conducted by educators focused on the 2023 theme, “Step up to STEM: Increasing Integration,” to help participants share their knowledge and passion for science, technology, engineering, and math within their schools and communities.
Idaho STEM Action Center is an education and growth catalyst helping educators, businesses, families and communities prepare the workforce of tomorrow.
STEM jobs in Idaho are projected to grow 15.4 percent by 2030, outpacing the national average of STEM job growth at 10 percent. STEM jobs are broad and include careers in health care, engineering, software development, finance, agriculture, and construction, and STEM jobs pay nearly twice as much as non-STEM jobs.
KIWANIS CLUB OF NAMPA HEARS ABOUT PLANES AND PILOT LICENSES
On June 8, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed one of its very own, Todd Goode, as guest speaker. Goode shared his knowledge on pilot licenses, planes and the ways that you can give back to tour community when you own your own plane.
In addition to Goode’s information, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa formally welcomed Jimmie Wisler, owner of International Minute Press in Nampa, to the club.
VETERANS BENEFITS SEMINAR COMING TO NAMPA ON THURSDAYDAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.
One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is its Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV has an information seminar coming to Nampa from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave S.
Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required.
To learn more about DAV and its many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.
NEW ACCESSIBLE PLAYGROUND DEDICATED AT PINE GROVE PARK IN WEST BOISE
Children can swing, slide and climb on a new accessible playground in West Boise. The equipment installed at Pine Grove Park, located off West Shoup Drive, provides a variety of opportunities for kids of all ages to explore and engage.
“Creating a city for everyone means investing in playgrounds that provide opportunities for every child,” said Mayor Lauren McLean in a news release. “I’m proud the City of Boise now offers 16 park playgrounds with accessible equipment and bonded rubber surfacing so people who use mobility devices and who have other sensory needs can learn and play together.”
This particular playground design from Miracle Recreation includes a variety of features for children of all abilities to enjoy, including an inclusive swing seat that allows for the attachment of a harness when needed to provide for a safe swinging experience for all. Sci-fi fans will love inventing new ways to interact on the unique “flux capacitor” with climbing orbs and other features.
Another cool piece of playground equipment at Pine Grove Park is the “momentum corridor” that gives kids a one-of-a-kind rolling experience. Using overhead bars, a child can pull themselves across the length of the roller table for a tactile experience.
“Installing accessible equipment and bonded rubber surfacing at Pine Grove and other park playgrounds within our system has been a game changer for safe and inclusive play,” added Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.
Pine Grove Park is open daily from sunrise to sunset. The park also includes a fenced dog park, basketball court, open play area, two shelters and a restroom facility.
For more information on accessible recreation in Boise, including a list of accessible playground locations, visit the city of Boise’s website.
ZIONS BANK’S PAINT-A-THON VOLUNTEERS GIVE MAKEOVER TO MERIDIAN VETERAN’S HOME
A Meridian house received a makeover this week — one of 36 homes to get a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during Zions Bank’s 31st annual Paint-a-Thon.
More than 70 volunteers — including local bank employees and their family members — transformed the Meridian home of James Christopher with new paint. Christopher has lived in the home for 23 years and is a disabled veteran. He has deep ties to the community, which includes teaching at Boise State University for 40 years.
Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-a-Thon project aims to help older adults, people with disabilities and veteran homeowners take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Throughout the week, more than 2,200 volunteers volunteered to clean, scrape and paint homes in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.
In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard cleanup, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.
The average age of this year’s homeowner is 76, with an average yearly income of $31,600. Projects completed during the annual weeklong event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches.
“Paint-a-Thon has become a cherished annual tradition as we help our neighbors spruce up their homes and yards,” said Zions employee and Paint-a-Thon team captain Ken Spencer in a news release. “As Zions Bank marks its 150th anniversary in 2023, this project is at the heart of who we are as a company and is part of our ongoing commitment to create value in the communities we serve.”
WEST VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER AUXILIARY ANNOUNCES 2023 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
West Valley Medical Center Auxiliary in Caldwell has announced the recipients of this year’s Auxiliary Scholarships totaling $6,000. The local students, who have all been volunteers at West Valley in the past, received scholarships to help cover the costs of their education in the medical field. Congratulations to the following recipients:
- Mirian Aguilar graduated from Valliview High School and will be attending Boise State University in the fall. Mirain was awarded $1,000.
- Diana Leon graduated from Caldwell High School and will be attending Boise State University in the fall. Diana was awarded $1,000.
- Maella Djoube Fodop is a student at College of Idaho. Maella was awarded $2,000.
- Hannah Maupin graduated from College of Idaho and is attending the physician assistant program at Harding University. Hannah was awarded $2,000.
Funds for these scholarships are raised through sales and fundraisers at the West Valley Medical Center Gift Shop (1717 Arlington Ave, Caldwell), open to the public 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Auxiliary Scholarship offers two or more scholarship awards to students enrolled in health care degree programs, such as nursing, medical technology, medical records, radiology/imaging, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, etc. Scholarship amounts and funding are subject to approval on an annual basis and are based on committee recommendation. Students who accept scholarships from West Valley Medical Center agree to give the hospital an opportunity to recruit them for employment upon completion of their degree; however, no work commitment is required.
The auxiliary is a not-for-profit entity. It has a board of directors that is responsible for day-to-day operations. The board provides the hospital with an organization that can receive donations. Through the operation of the gift shop, donations and fundraisers, aside from scholarships, the auxiliary provides newborn care items, hospital equipment and community projects.
INAUGURAL FARM TO TABLE(AUX) TO BENEFIT THE BOISE ANGELS
Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Farm to Table(aux) fundraiser to be held Sept. 9 at JUMP Boise.
Enjoy an evening of art, food, drinks and fundraising to support children and youth in foster care featuring an art auction highlighting pieces by Boise Angels clients, chances to win big-ticket items like a VIP wine-tasting trip in Napa and so much more! This event will bring together community-minded, philanthropic art and food lovers to enjoy a feast of fresh and seasonal dishes alongside the imaginative productions and performances of local artists and entertainers to introduce Boise Angels’ mission to Boise and the surrounding areas.
Boise Angels is building communities of people that are changing the way children, youth, and families experience foster care.
VIP tickets are $200 and general admission tickets are $150 at farmtotableaux.com/event/boise/. Only 300 seats are available.
IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL THEATER AWARDS RENAMED THE PATTY DUKE AWARDS
The Morrison Center in Boise has announced the Idaho High School Theater Awards program, in its second year, will now be named The Patty Duke Awards in honor of the remarkable Anna Marie Duke Pearce, affectionately known as Patty Duke.
“The Patty Duke Awards join a prestigious roster of high school programs nationwide, named after exceptional contributors to the world of theater and entertainment,” Morrison Center Executive Director Laura Kendall said in a news release.
Patty Duke enjoyed a long and successful career in the entertainment industry, starting at age 12 on Broadway, and continued to be a leader in her communities as a prominent mental health advocate. After receiving a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, Duke’s candidness and advocacy brought hope and understanding to countless individuals facing similar struggles.
Duke and her husband of 30 years, Michael Pierce, resided in Hayden until her passing on March 29, 2016, at age 69.
The logo for this program was created by Two Birds, an all-student marketing club at One Stone High School in Boise, using Patty Duke’s original signature.
IDAHO AEYC RECEIVES NONPROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD FROM BOISE METRO CHAMBER
Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC) has received the Nonprofit Excellence Award from the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes Idaho AEYC’s outstanding contributions to the community and its dedication to providing high-quality early childhood education.
Idaho AEYC is a nonprofit organization serving the community for over 30 years. Its mission is to promote high-quality early learning for all children, birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy and research. Idaho AEYC works to ensure that every child has access to quality early childhood education, regardless of their background or economic status, so all of Idaho’s children thrive.
“We are honored and humbled to receive this award from the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce,” said Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of Idaho AEYC, in a news release. “Our team is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of young children, families, and early educators; this award is a testament to our hard work and dedication.”
The Boise Metro Chamber Nonprofit Excellence Award is given to a nonprofit organization that has demonstrated excellence in leadership, management and community impact.