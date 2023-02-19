Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Nampa school leaders at Kiwanis meeting

Nampa School District Deputy Superintendent Waylon Yarbrough, left; Chelsea Johnson of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa, center; and Superintendent Gregg Russell, right.

Kiwanis Club of Nampa hears from school leaders about bond issue

The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed guest speakers Gregg Russell, superintendent, and Waylon Yarbrough, deputy superintendent of the Nampa School District.

Hometown Hero Award Angie Soto

TDS Telecommunications LLC surprised staff member Angie Soto with a Hometown Hero Award for her work with Voices Against Violence.
Ross Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser

Ross Dress for Less is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs for a fundraiser. Customers in Ada County can donate during checkout at Ross through March 5.
Idaho Power Heart Month

Idaho Power has donated $5,000 to the American Heart Association — Idaho in honor of February’s Heart Month.

Recommended for you

Load comments