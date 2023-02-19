Kiwanis Club of Nampa hears from school leaders about bond issue
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa recently welcomed guest speakers Gregg Russell, superintendent, and Waylon Yarbrough, deputy superintendent of the Nampa School District.
They discussed the upcoming $210.2 million facilities bond that will be on the ballot on March 14. This bond will help fund projects including a new Nampa High School, a new career and technical center and much-needed maintenance. They emphasized that the current Nampa High School has a special place in many hearts of the Nampa community, and if the bond passes, it will still be utilized by the community.
TDS surprises victim advocate with Hometown Hero Award
TDS Telecommunications LLC in Twin Falls surprised a staff member at Voices Against Violence with a Hometown Hero Award in front of her family, co-workers, and others on Monday.
Angie Soto was nominated for her work as client care coordinator at Voices Against Violence, a nonprofit that helps victims of violence and serves more than 1,000 people per year across Southern Idaho.
“The TDS Hometown Hero Award shines a light on the unsung heroes in our community, and no one fits that description more than Angie. For the past seven years, Angie has gone above and beyond to empower survivors of violence, caring and advocating for them during incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Jessica Kaschmitter, associate manager of field marketing in Twin Falls, in a news release.
As part of Monday’s presentation, TDS made a $1,000 donation to Voices Against Violence.
Kendall Catwalk for a Cause benefits YMCA
Kendall Auto Group and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA are partnering for the third annual Catwalk for a Cause benefiting Y Camp at Horsethief Reservoir and YMCA Child Development programs.
The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at Kendall Nampa Auto Mall, 15700 Idaho Center Blvd.
Business advocates of the Treasure Valley will walk the runway with “YMCA Little” models for fun, fashion and fundraising. Themes include Dress for Success, Just Want to Have Fun and Driving Your Future Forward. At the conclusion of the evening, a “Top Role Model” award will be given out.
Tickets are available to purchase online. If you are unable to attend, you can still encourage your favorite model with a donation. Donation links and ticket purchases can be found at IdahoCatwalkForACause.com.
Elks Lodges celebrate 155th anniversary
Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Philippines and the Panama Canal celebrated 155 years of community service this week. The Elks were founded on Feb. 16, 1868.
In the Nampa area, there are four Elks Lodges: Nampa, Caldwell, Boise and Mountain Home.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have made more than $12 billion in donations since the organization first started 155 years ago. Last year alone, the Elks donated approximately $368 million in cash, gifts and time to make our communities better places to live.
The Elks support both active military forces and retired veterans.
Annually, the Elks award college scholarships across the nation totaling nearly $5 million. The Elks Community Investment Program will award nearly $16 million toward enriching our communities.
Elks members must be American citizens at least 21 years of age and believe in God. To learn more, visit www.elks.org. For membership information, visit Join.Elks.Org.
Visit Boise accepting ROSE Awards nominations
Visit Boise invites the public to submit nominations through Feb. 22 for the 2023 ROSE Awards honoring exceptional employees in the Boise area tourism and hospitality industry. With the pandemic highlighting the value of service workers and many local outlets still operating with fewer staff than in years past, Boise hospitality employees merit recognition now more than ever.
The Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards honor exceptional employees in the tourism and hospitality industry who positively enhance visitor experiences with their enthusiasm and exemplary service.
To submit a nomination, visit https://visitboise.com/rose-awards/.
Ross Dress for Less fundraiser supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County announces a partnership with Ross Dress for Less. The goal of the Boys & Girls Club is for every child and teen in Ada County to have a safe, fun, affordable and enriching place to go during out-of-school hours.
To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”
Through March 5, customers in Ada County can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County.
All of the funds raised will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a Club in the community. Every $5 donation helps provide a half-hour of homework help for a Club youth. A $15 donation helps keep a child safe after school.
Idaho State Museum event commemorates anniversary of Executive Order 9066
The Idaho State Museum, a division of the Idaho State Historical Society, the Minidoka National Historic Site, and a collection of community partners are inviting the public to the annual Day of Remembrance Event. Each year, this event commemorates the signing of Executive Order 9066, which led to the exclusion, forced removal and unjust incarceration of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.
This year’s program, “The Power of Words,” will explore the history of Japanese Incarceration, how words and silence led to this violation of civil liberties, and its continuing legacy. The program will include short films, speakers and discussion.
This event is free to the public with registration. For more information, visit https://history.idaho.gov/event/power-of-words/. It will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Drive, Boise.
Idaho Power contributes to American Heart Association
February is Heart Month, and Idaho Power is celebrating with a contribution to the American Heart Association — Idaho, whose mission is to ensure that everyone in Idaho has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.
“We are proud of our continued support of the American Heart Association — Idaho and everything they do for our communities,” said Idaho Power Operations Support Senior Manager Melissa Boyd, who also serves on the board of directors for the American Heart Association — Idaho.
The $5,000 donation supports the AHA’s work throughout Heart Month to raise awareness for women’s heart health, as well as the upcoming Heart Walk, held in the Treasure Valley in the late spring.
Idaho Commerce announces 2023 Wild Rivers grant awards
On Feb. 10, the Wild Rivers advisory panel granted $38,000 from the Wild Rivers specialty license plate fund to eligible applicants through the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program.
Under Section 49-419C, Idaho Code, proceeds from the sale of Wild Rivers specialty license plates may be used for one of the following purposes:
- To promote whitewater river tourism within Idaho.
- To promote, encourage or ensure safe use of Idaho’s whitewater rivers.
- To improve user facilities or access to whitewater rivers.
- To help clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.
Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state or local government agencies or incorporated nonprofit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.
Grant award recipients are:
- Team River Runner — Awarded $5,000
- River Discovery — Awarded $6,500
- McCall Fire Rural Protection District — Awarded $4,000
- Dare to Kayak — Salmon River Dive Team — Awarded $3,300
- Salmon River Outfitters Associates — Awarded $10,500
- Salmon White Water Association — Awarded $8,700
Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation awards grants to two Idaho nonprofits
The Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation has awarded 56 grants to local nonprofits across its footprint totaling $331,500.
Umpqua’s latest round of $5,000 to $15,000 grants support nonprofit organizations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada, and are part of the bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program.
In Idaho, the foundation awarded grants to Advocates Against Family Violence, Inc. in Ada and St. Vincent De Paul Salvage Bureau in Kootenai.
The next deadline for community grant applications is March 3. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.