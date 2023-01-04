Idaho writers encouraged to apply for fellowships
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for Literature Fellowships and Idaho’s Writer in Residence. Idaho writers are encouraged to apply: online applications and more information can be found at arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Fellowships in Literature recognize artistic excellence in the areas of fiction, creative non-fiction, poetry, screenwriting, play writing, or other literary uses of the written word. Applicants are reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process and judged on the basis of existing work and professional history. Award: $5,000.
The biennial grant for Idaho Writer in Residence is the highest literary recognition and largest financial award accorded an Idaho writer. The residency encourages an interaction with and appreciation for excellence in literature throughout the state. Anonymous applications are adjudicated by a panel of out-of-state experts in the field. The Writer in Residence is required to engage with Idaho residents through readings, craft workshops, presentations, events or projects four times a year, throughout their appointment (6/8 in underserved communities). The award is $5,000 a year for a two-year term.
More information is available at arts.idaho.gov/grants/ or by calling 208-334-2119.
Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program accepting applications
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program. This program supports master artists who teach motivated learners the ways of valued community traditions.
Managed by Folk and Traditional Arts Director Steven Hatcher, the program provides $3,000 in direct funding to each master practitioner awarded. The purpose of the grants is to elevate skills and preserve cultural continuity in occupational, ethnic, or familial communities. Idaho traditional artists are encouraged to apply: online applications and more information can be found at: arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Short films featuring a variety of Arts Commission Apprenticeship Program participants, including boot makers and batik artists, can be viewed at the Arts Idaho YouTube channel.
More information is available at arts.idaho.gov/grants/ or by calling 208-334-2119.
Student essay contest winners announced
The Idaho Forest Products Commission announces the winners of the annual Forest Products Week Essay Contest. For their outstanding writing efforts, six Idaho students will receive a certificate and cash awards for themselves, plus $100 for their classrooms.
Winning essayists are:
- Melina. K-2nd grades. Tech Trep Academy, a division of IHLA, Malad
- Slocan. 3rd grade. Selle Valley Carden School, Sandpoint
- Neil. 4th grade. Discovery Elementary, Meridian
- Jakob. 5th grade. Natural Connections Academy, Worley
- Max. 6th-8th grades. Franklin Middle School, Pocatello
- Zachary. 9th-12th grades. Orofino High School
Teachers of these young writers are, respectively, Amber Heer, Heather Steele, Sherrie Johnson, Tammi Masters, Josh Nielsen and Michelle George.
Honorable Mentions include:
- Abbi and Lila. Moscow Charter School. Teacher Hannah Cartwright
- Aezlee. Spirit Lake Elementary. Teachers Clayton Ward, Connie Wilkerson
- Amaia. Silver Trail Elementary, Kuna. Teacher Barbara Mattie
- Bodie, Inessa and Paisleigh. Indian Creek Elementary, Kuna. Teacher Alexia Hoff
- Brinley. Silver Trail Elementary, Kuna. Teacher Cathy Funkhouser
- Carter. North Valley Academy, Gooding. Teacher Jessica Sparks
- Eden and Keller. Tech Trep Academy, a division of IHLA, Malad. Teacher Amber Heer
- Havilah, Maddison and Penny. Beacon Christian School, Lewiston. Teacher Terry McGarvey
- Jamison. The Ambrose School, Garden City. Teachers Mrs. Kesl, Sheri Yengst
- Rachel. Post Falls Middle School. Teacher Denise Jeffers
- Raegan. Hayden Canyon Charter School. Teacher Leora Sanford
- Shiloh and Simeon. Salt and Light Homeschool, Boise. Teacher Katherine Dlugolonski
- Taybree and Tyson. Cottonwood Elementary, Rigby. Teacher Stephanie Baldwin
- Troy. Kuna Middle School. Teacher Zonia Brown
- William. Aberdeen High School. Teacher Chaney Upton
In their essays, elementary students expressed their appreciation to trees and forests. Secondary students considered the challenges facing forests, such as climate change and wildfires, and offered their recommendations for how forests should be managed for the future.
“We enjoyed reading about students’ personal connections to trees and their views on sustainable management of this renewable resource,” said IFPC’s Education Program Manager, Michelle Youngquist. Winning essays may be seen at https://idahoforests.org/essaycontest.
Album release will benefit Idaho Foodbank
Idaho-based record label Shenanigan Records is proud to present its first official label compilation, entitled “SkaPunkRastaComp,” scheduled to release Jan. 13.
The album will exclusively feature Idaho based bands, and 100% of the profit will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank.
The album title and artwork pay direct homage to early '90s ska band Skankin’ Pickle and their iconic debut album “SkaFunkRastaPunk."
Featured on the compilation are 12 Idaho-based ska, reggae and punk rock bands including: Bet on Red, Nude Oil, the Jerkwadz, The Love Craft, Sunsmith, Voice of Reason, The Opskamatrists, The Peaceful Creatures, Dumpster Fire, Dogs in the Fight, Dozey Dubs and Big Kisses.
The album will be available to purchase through Shenaniganrecords.com at a “name your price” option for both digital download and physical CD. CDs can also be purchased directly from The Record Exchange, Modern Sounds Vinyl & Music, or at The MARC, all located in Boise.