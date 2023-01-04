Support Local Journalism


Idaho writers encouraged to apply for fellowships

The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for Literature Fellowships and Idaho’s Writer in Residence. Idaho writers are encouraged to apply: online applications and more information can be found at arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Town Talk apprenticeships

The Idaho Commission on the Arts helps safeguard the state's unique cultural legacy by supporting over 500 Idaho native, folk, and immigrant master artists, and their apprentices, to carry on Idaho’s artistic and occupational traditions and skills. 

