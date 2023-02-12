Idaho Humane Society receives $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities
Fifty million pets in the U.S. experience a lack of access to even basic veterinary care. Rising costs and other barriers mean these pets struggle to access services such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations, and critical medical and preventative care. With as many as 70% of households now including pets, this issue affects families in nearly every community.
PetSmart Charities has committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The “Accelerator” low-cost veterinary care grant program is a key part of this effort. These grants support the expansion of low-cost veterinary care by funding growth and operations for up to four years for nonprofit clinics looking to expand their services, serve their communities better and inspire other veterinary providers by sharing their experiences.
The Idaho Humane Society has been awarded a $200,000 grant to support the expansion of its onboarding and training program for new veterinary staff, improve service deliverability to clients, and reach more low-income families in need of pet care. With this funding, the Idaho Humane Society will be able to increase the number of appointments for low-income families and provide urgent care for pets that need financial support.
Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, CEO of the Idaho Humane Society, said in a news release, “As one of the only nonprofit veterinary hospitals in the region, we receive a great number of clients needing life-saving support. This funding will allow us to continue to serve those in the community needing the most financial help while providing training and education to our staff to provide exceptional care.”
Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomes The Mentoring Network
On Feb. 2, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed Diane Moffit, board member for The Mentoring Network. The Mentoring Network serves 50 schools in five districts (Nampa, Caldwell, Parma, Homedale and Vallivue), providing school-based mentoring to children in need.
Since 1999, The Mentoring Network has been creating stability in the lives of children by connecting them with mentors. Each child in the program has a mentor they meet with on a regular basis. Whether that’s once a week or once a month, mentors get together with their kids for an hour each visit. The Mentoring Network is a nonprofit funded through donations and fundraising.
Canyon County Marine Patrol offers free boating safety course
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division will offer a free boating safety course on from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 for those who want to complete the boating safety course before the summer heat arrives.
Sgt. Jason Roberts will teach the one-day introductory courses at the Canyon County Marine Office, located at 12974 Iowa Ave. in Nampa. Attendees will learn about boats and maintenance, information to make their boating experience safer and tips on how to be a more courteous boat operator. Boaters will also learn about Idaho laws and regulations associated with owning and operating a boat.
The courses are open to all boaters, regardless of experience, and attendees who complete the one-day courses will earn their boater education safety card. Those interested can register for the course online at www.canyoncounty.id.gov/free-boating-safety-course-february-18/ or by emailing Jason.Roberts@canyoncounty.id.gov.
Crew members from the future USS Idaho visit namesake state
Crew members attached to the Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Idaho (SSN 799), wrapped up a weeklong tour of their namesake state in Boise, Idaho, on Feb. 1.
Six sailors from the future Virginia-class submarine — Executive Officer Lt. Cmdr. Darrell Smith, Chief of the Boat Master Chief Petty Officer Travis Skipper, Lt. Beckett Lemley, Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Teal, Petty Officer 2nd Class Peyton Freck and Petty Officer 3rd Class Gianni Luzzetti — toured the state to learn more of Idaho’s rich history and military traditions, as well as share their Navy stories and build relationships in the community.
“It’s been an amazing trip so far,” said Smith during a visit to Weiser High School in Weiser. “Everywhere we go, it’s been a wide, warm welcome in Idaho.”
“This whole trip has been humbling,” said Skipper at the same event in Weiser. “The amount of pride and patriotism that the state of Idaho has, it’s definitely opened our eyes and we’re thankful to be named the Idaho.”
Durham School Services calls for school bus safety awareness during Love the Bus Month
As part of Love the Bus Month, Durham School Services is asking members of the Boise community to help raise awareness and spark action on reducing the growing number of stop arm violations.
Love the Bus Month is an initiative celebrated every February by the American School Bus Council that aims to show appreciation and highlight the positive impact school buses and school bus drivers have on their community. For this Love the Bus Month, Durham would like to raise awareness and call for action on stop arm violations in communities across the nation, with a special emphasis in and around Boise.
Durham School Services currently partners with the Boise Independent School District and transports approximately 6,000 students. Under Idaho code, disregarding a deployed stop arm is considered a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a $200 fine for the first offense, up to $400 for the second, and up to $600 for the third.
“We are seeing an alarming increase in driver aggressiveness and boldness, with more and more footage of children attempting to cross the street or get on or off the school bus in dangerous situations created by these motorists who are not abiding by the law,” Gary Hendrickson, safety and training supervisor at DSS’ Boise location, said in a news release. “The stop arm is a legal stop sign, and all oncoming vehicles must stop when it is deployed. There are no exceptions ... We need to act before it is too late.”
Boise Art Museum awarded grant to support creative aging programming
Boise Art Museum has been selected as a recipient of a prestigious grant from E.A. Michelson Philanthropy to support creative aging programming at the museum.
BAM is among only 16 nationally accredited art museums across the United States that were awarded grants as part of the second phase of E.A. Michelson’s Vitality Arts Project for Art Museums.
This award will make it possible for the Boise Art Museum to develop a new series of hands-on art-making programs for adults who are 55 years of age or older. Through these creative aging workshops, the museum recognizes the many benefits — social, emotional and physical — of engaging older adults in the process of artistic creation.
For more information about E.A. Michelson Philanthropy and the Vitality Arts Project for Art Museums, visit https://eamichelsonphilanthropy.org/.
Idaho students will join World Literacy Summit in United Kingdom
A paper written by current and former College of Idaho students and their professor has been accepted for in-person presentation at this year’s fifth annual World Literacy Summit, to be held in Oxford, United Kingdom on April 2-4 at the prestigious Oxford University.
Dr. Sally Brown of College of Idaho, along with C of I alumna Meg Osterhout and current C of I junior Jaden Hernandez, have been invited to present their research project, “Working to Teach Every Child to Read: Increasing Outcomes on Dual Fronts.” Their research project explored the effects of literacy interventions on individual students’ literacy outcomes, while also measuring pre-service teachers’ perceived growth and knowledge about assessment and intervention.
Hernandez is a 2020 graduate of Vallivue High School in Caldwell and Osterhout is a 2016 graduate of Capital High School in Boise. Osterhout currently teaches fourth grade at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Caldwell.