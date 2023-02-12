Support Local Journalism


Idaho Humane Society receives $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities

Fifty million pets in the U.S. experience a lack of access to even basic veterinary care. Rising costs and other barriers mean these pets struggle to access services such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations, and critical medical and preventative care. With as many as 70% of households now including pets, this issue affects families in nearly every community.

Chelsea Johnson and Diane Moffit

Chelsea Johnson, left, president of the Kiwanis Club of Nampa, and Diane Moffit, board member for The Mentoring Network.
Sailors visit Idaho

Crew members from the future USS Idaho (SSN 799) pose in front of the Idaho state flag during a tour of the Capitol building in Boise, Idaho, on Jan. 25.

