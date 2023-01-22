Albertsons Foundation distributes charity dollars
The Albertsons Companies Foundation announced the distribution of charity dollars from the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program by which 100% of all ticket sales from the 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron were given to local charities. Forty Treasure Valley charities received donations from the event.
Albertsons Intermountain Division President John Colgrove met with five of the benefiting charities to hand-deliver their donations:
- Idaho Humane Society — $109,811
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho — $43,336
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho — $29,756
- Camp Rainbow Gold — $26,851
- First Tee Idaho — $22,241
“We are thrilled to support local Treasure Valley charities in such a big way,” Colgrove said.
The 34th annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron will take place Aug. 24-27, 2023 at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise. For more information, visit www.AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com.
Two Idaho sailors serve in the Philippine Sea aboard USS Nimitz
U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Casey Flatt, from Nampa, and U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Young, from Boise, are both serving aboard the USS Nimitz in the Philippine Sea.
Nimitz is in the 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Caldwell teen earns national Miss Voice for Autism title
Kylie Welch, 17, of Caldwell was honored by Mayor Jarom Wagoner on Jan. 16 at Caldwell City Hall.
Kylie is Miss Teen Idaho Voice for Autism. Her platform is that anyone can be beautiful and be amazing no matter the obstacles. Last month, she traveled to Alabama for the Miss National Teen Voice for Autism competition and she earned the title!
Kylie is ready for her year as the national title holder, spreading awareness and inspiring people all over the country.
Service clubs raise $25,761 for Salvation Army of Nampa
On Jan. 12, the Kiwanis Club of Nampa welcomed members of Nampa Rotary, Treasure Valley Rotary, Nampa Lions Club, Nampa Exchange Club and the Women’s Century Club to its annual service club meeting at the Boys and Girls Club. Every year, the groups have a friendly competition called the Battle of the Bells to see which club can raise the most for the Salvation Army of Nampa. Together, they raised $25,761 this year. Nampa Kiwanis is proud to have won the Battle of the Bells again this year by raising $10,653. Coming in second place was Nampa Rotary with $8,827, third place being Nampa Lions with $4,600.
Guest speaker was Janie Best with Make A Wish Idaho, who discussed the difference Make A Wish makes in the lives of the children they work with, with the help of the community. To get involved, visit https://wish.org/idaho/volunteer.
KeyBank awards $150,000 grant to Create Common Good’s job skills training program
KeyBank has awarded a $150,000 grant to Create Common Good, a nonprofit organization that prepares at-risk adults in Idaho to be successful in food service careers. The KeyBank grant will allow Create Common Good to expand its ServSafe Training career-prep program to include certification and job placement assistance for inmates upon release.
Since 2008, Create Common Good has worked with Idaho populations facing economic hardships, helping bridge the gap between those with a desire to work and the community’s employment needs. The ServSafe Training program provides food service career training for Idaho Department of Corrections inmates to gain the confidence and skills needed for future employment.
“KeyBank is proud to support this valuable and much-needed community initiative, and we look forward to the program’s expansion,” said Scott Schlange, president of KeyBank Idaho.
Food created through the ServSafe Training program may also be distributed to Opportunity Zone, a program that serves food-insecure families and children.
High school students invited to enter Ninth Circuit essay, video competition
“The 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution: What Should Our Next Amendment Be?” is the theme of the 2023 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, an annual essay and video competition open to high school students within the jurisdiction of the Ninth Circuit, which includes Idaho.
The contest offers high school students an opportunity to win cash prizes while learning about the history of the U.S. Constitution, the constitutional amendments and the ratification process. The contest asks students to address three questions — (1) What amendment would you propose for our Constitution? (2) Why? and (3) How would you get your amendment ratified?
The contest is open to students in grades 9-12. Children and relatives of federal court employees are not eligible to participate.
Among other honors, a total of $11,400 in cash prizes will be awarded to the essay and video winners at the circuit level — $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
Essay and/or video entries can be submitted on the civics contest website, https://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest/. The deadline to submit entries is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, March 13. Finalists will be announced in May and the winners in June.
Ada County Historic Preservation Council seeks volunteers
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Ada County Historic Preservation Council is looking for people who are passionate about preserving Ada County’s heritage and can volunteer one hour a month.
The Board of Ada County Commissioners is seeking three individuals interested in volunteering their time to serve on the Ada County Historic Preservation Council, with a three-year term. Professional experience in the disciplines of architecture, history, planning, archaeology, or other historic preservation-related discipline is preferred, but not required.
Individuals interested in serving are asked to fill out a Volunteer Board and Committees application at https://adacounty.id.gov/commissioners via the Volunteer Board link.
Completed applications must be mailed to the Commissioners’ Office at the address above, sent via fax to 208-287-7009, or e-mailed to BOCC1@adacounty.id.gov.
Call 208-287-7000 for additional information on the application process, or for specific questions about the Historic Preservation Council or member duties, contact Brent Danielson in Ada County Development Services at 208-287-7913.
Surel’s Place artist-in-residency program approved for NEA grant
Surel’s Place has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its artist-in-residency program. This is the second time Surel’s Place has received this valuable grant support.
“We are honored to partner once again with the NEA to bring artists from around the country and beyond to our Garden City home and studio,” said Greg Hahn, executive director. “These visiting artists bring fresh perspectives and new ideas to Idaho, and leave with new connections and inspirations.”
Each artist lives at Surel’s Place for a month, conducts at least one workshop in the community and presents their work and thoughts in a final exhibition, artist talk or performance. Surel’s Place welcomes artists of all disciplines and stages of their career. A review panel of local artists and alumni help select artists through a competitive application process.
Women’s and Children’s Alliance receives grants
In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation recently announced that it is awarding $1 million in grants to 50 domestic violence shelters across the country. The Women’s and Children’s Alliance has received a $20,000 unrestricted grant to support local survivors of domestic violence in the greater Boise area.
Separately, additional grants recently awarded to the WCA include:
- The Nagel Foundation has awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance a $58,000 grant toward its mission to grow healthy relationships and care for the vulnerable.
- The Whittenberger Foundation has awarded the Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise a $5,000 grant in the spirit of its mission to improve the quality of life for children and young people.
For over 40 years, the WCA has provided safe housing for women and children in Boise, with a focus on providing shelter and support services to adults and children impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault.
Lee Pesky Learning Center partners with Boise State on summer course
This summer, Boise State University undergraduates will have a new opportunity to take their learning to the next level with the support of Lee Pesky Learning Center.
In February, BSU undergraduates can sign up for the summer special topics course, “Building the Academic Skills of Students with Learning Challenges” (ESP 497). Students will train on evidence-based instructional methods with the opportunity to teach young learners for multiple weeks, alongside trained professionals from LPLC.
University students will receive ongoing mentoring while learning how to implement what works when teaching reading to children who face learning obstacles.
Registration opens Feb. 21 at https://www.boisestate.edu/registrar/boise-state-academic-calendars/summer-2023/.
United Way accepting letters of intent for 2023 program grant funding
United Way of Treasure Valley is now accepting letters of intent through noon Feb. 1, from 501©3 nonprofit organizations seeking 2023 program grant funding. Schools who have a Community School Strategy are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent through this process.
The letter of intent application, as well as funding goals and more details are available at UnitedWayTV.org.
United Way of Treasure Valley distributes program grants to selected organizations with programs that align with United Way’s goals in education, health, and financial stability. Grant recipients must provide annual outcomes and demonstrate measurable results on indicators that have been identified by United Way’s 2020 Community Assessment.
High school seniors sought for 2023 National Youth Science Camp
Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp. Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19-July 12.
Hosted since 1963 in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, the NYSCamp is a residential science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program featuring world-class lectures, directed studies and seminars with industry leaders.
The 2023 NYSCamp will include five days of virtual programming beginning June 19 and 2.5 weeks of in-person programming beginning June 24. Students must commit to attending the entire camp.
For more information, visit http://www.nyscamp.org. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 28. For more information, contact State Department of Education Science Coordinator Andrea Baerwald at abaerwald@sde.idaho.gov.