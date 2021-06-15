Unless you’re independently wealthy and don’t work you may read outdoor articles and wonder: how does this writer find enough time and money to do all of these activities?
Here’s a couple of for instances. One time I was in line to get my driver’s license and got talking to the guy behind me. After a couple of minutes I introduced myself and he said yeah, I know you. I see you in the paper. You must not work hardly at all or you couldn’t be doing all of the stuff that you do.
Then another time I was picking up my kids after school and ran into some guy and right away he blurts out you can’t be a very good dad or husband as much hunting and fishing as you do!
Whoa, there are some people out there that borderline hate me! Katy and I at the moment are visiting another state on business and I told her I was drawing a blank today on a topic to write about.
She said here’s a good one: don’t frivolously waste the summer because you’re busy. Everyone has a job and has to work but think of ways to fit in outdoor activities with a busy schedule. Ride a bike to work, go on a short fishing trip after work — and she went on to list a few other great ideas.
After pondering her suggestion I thought yes, this could be a good topic and got thinking about the above “fans” comments. If you have a real job and are scrambling to make ends meet, especially if you’re trying to raise small kids, it can be tough to carve out any free time and for sure to find any free pennies after paying the bills.
The two biggest items will be time and money. First off, let’s cover how to get any free time. Let’s dispel a myth. Believe it or not, for the last 42 years I’d say as a whole I’ve averaged 10-12 hour work days. Sure, there’s been some shorter ones but there’s been plenty of 14-hour days, too. So I live in the same rough long working world as you.
Here’s what I do to carve out free time. We’ve all only got 24 hours in a day. So you’ve got to budget your time just like you do your money. When Katy and I first got married we read some books by Larry Burkett and Dave Ramsey. One of them said figure where you spend your money. If you and the wife eat out at a nice place every Friday and Saturday and spend $70 per meal that would cost you $560 a month.
At the end of seven years you could have had a brand-new pickup. Me, I’d rather have that.
So, with the above thought in mind let’s translate that over into budgeting our time. To me, TV is a waste of time. You take in a whole lot of bad to get a trace element of good, plus, it is a big time waster.
Yes, Katy and I watch DVDs and I like to watch Texas A&M football but I haven’t watched a whole TV show since 2006 when I was working over in Colorado and lived in a motel for over 20 weeks that year.
So, TV is a big waster. Try dropping TV for one month and see if you agree. Mow the yard every Monday night, get the laundry done one weekday night etc., etc. That way your Saturdays will be free. And maybe one or two week nights, too. You get my drift.
What is your big time waster? Facebook? Setting at the bar? Doodling on the internet? Let’s face it, most of the drivel on the internet is not uplifting to the soul!
MONEY
Everyone has a budget. As a young man I used to rodeo a lot. A whole lot. The cheaper I could travel, the more I could go (or maybe if I could of won more money). At an RCA rodeo in L.A. I saw a cowboy I’d met while working on the Eric Little Ranch in Texas. Four of us split a motel room. One slept in the tub, one on the floor and two had a bed. Ha, four is the minimum to split a room when rodeoing! Or sleep in the backseat of the car on the rodeo grounds.
Let’s transfer the above to hunting/fishing. Tent camp. I took my daughters to Yellowstone when Katy had summer school. We took off after work, drove a few hours and camped on BLM land on the way over. We camped the whole week and had a blast.
Food is a big cost. Camping out you can do your own cooking. So if you tent camp and do your own cooking really all you have after initial start-up cost (tent, stove, lantern, sleeping bags) is your gas to get there and get back home.
Wow, I’ve barely started and am out of room. Again, you get my drift. If you’re thrifty and budget your time you can make this summer a productive one and be able to take more than your one family pilgrimage up to the same over-packed camp ground. More tips next week on how to enjoy the outdoors on a budget.