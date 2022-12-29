Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you’re new to the shooting world and just got a new gun for Christmas, you may not have a clue where to go shoot. Or maybe you’re new to Idaho and have plenty of guns and have shot a lot but still don’t know where to go. I almost hesitate to write this article because the options are so numerous that I will probably inadvertently not list someone and offend them.

Let’s start off simple and go up from there. Your first and simplest option is to grab your gun and run out to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land. There are miles and miles of BLM land that is yours to enjoy.

Recommended for you

Load comments