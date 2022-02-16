The answer to the title of this article is: yes. I recently got a BRG9 Elite pistol. As soon as I got home, I started to do my customary new gun cleaning on it when I suddenly thought, this would be a good article. I’ve never done an article on the necessity of cleaning a new gun out of the box and thought it’d be a good topic.
I can realize how the rational mind would not think it necessary to clean a new gun but let me tell you my history and why I recommend it. When I was a kid, I ordered an old WWII Japanese rifle through the mail. They came packed in some gosh awful grease that would remind you of the grease you pack your trailer wheel bearings with. I remember dad washing it off in the tub in hot water. That was the only way you could remove it.
Well, fast forward a few decades. I haven’t seen a surplus military gun in a million years so I don’t know if they still store them like that or not. But even as a kid my first .22 was a single shot. After Christmas morning of opening gifts and a big lunch we ran up to the farm. I saw a coyote out in the pasture and tried to shoot him but due to the packing grease the firing pin was super slow dropping and wouldn’t shoot. Agghh … I pulled the trigger probably four to six times before the coyote ran off.
After the above I’m scarred for life and always clean a new gun. Even though, granted, they don’t come packed in grease like they used to. But, some of them still have a miniscule amount of heavy grease on the slide rails. And besides, I don’t figure that many companies are going to use the high quality of gun oil that I use so I always clean my new guns.
So, with the above said I’ll walk you through what I did to clean my new BRG9 Elite 9mm and you can tweak it to fit your new gun, whether a semi auto, revolver or bolt action.
To begin, I disassembled my new pistol. If you don’t know how to disassemble your new pistol ask your gun dealer. The employees at most of the smaller gun shops can do it in their sleep. I picked up this pistol at Idaho Guns & Outdoors and even though the young man had never seen a BRG9 Elite since it was a special-order item, he merely looked at it and said it looks a lot like a Springfield XD and in two seconds had it apart. So, get someone to show you how to tear apart your new gun if you don’t know how because it won’t function over time due to being dirty and the oils getting gummy.
After disassembling your pistol you’ll want to wipe it down with some good gun oil. As far as I know, Otis makes the best so that’s what I used. I used a Swab-Its foam swab and dipped in in the oil and wiped the slide rail, springs, etc. until everything was clean and oiled.
Next, you’ll want to run a swab down the barrel. What if the manufacturer of your new firearm coats the inside of your barrel with heavy grease? Or, what if some debris got lodged in the barrel during shipping?
After oiling up my new pistol I am now ready to go out on the high plains and test it out. Come on sun. Hurry up and roll over the top of the mountains!
You’ll want to tweak the cleaning procedures described above for your new gun. For example, if you just bought a new double barrel and it has a thumb safety, put a couple of drops on the safety and work it back and forth to lubricate it.
If you bought a bolt action rifle remove the bolt and oil it up good to remove any factory grease. Oil up the breech and put the bolt back inside and dry fire it a couple of times to ensure that it fires smoothly now.
One last caution. You may get home from the store and dry fire your new gun and think gee, Tom has gone over the top. My gun is dry firing fine. But remember, it is a whole lot different scenario setting in your 70-degree house as opposed to being up on top of a mountain in freezing weather hunting elk or chukars. That’s when you find out if your action or firing pin is gummed up … as a Royal bull elk strolls off over the top of the ridge while you’re clicking away with a dysfunctional rifle.
Clean your rifle and cuss less!!
P.S. — remember the old Confucius saying. Don’t trust a woman or a semi auto. Well, that saying is at least 50% untrue now if you keep your semi auto clean. No wait. That was Al Capone that said this, not Confucius.
WARNING — always double check to make sure your gun is unloaded before you clean it.