When I visited the Spice girls booth it seemed to me that their music didn’t quite fit in with the normal chili cooking scene. Then I slowly realized that they were playing Spice Girls songs and I started laughing.
When I visited the Spice girls booth it seemed to me that their music didn’t quite fit in with the normal chili cooking scene. Then I slowly realized that they were playing Spice Girls songs and I started laughing.
Tom Claycomb
The Spanky Team has won a lot of awards.
Tom Claycomb
Spanky's Team giving out samples. The bowl they gave us at the check in was to be used to sample everyone's chili.
Tom Claycomb
I can't remember if this teams chili was the best or not but they definitely had the cutest little cook.
I was flying home Friday and in talking to the passenger beside me I discovered that he was flying in to participate in the Chili cook off up in Idaho City the next day. His name was Spanky and he said they’d won the event in 2019 and he was back to win it again this year. Being that I’m a hunter, cowboy, outdoorsman etc. you’d probably mistakenly think that I had frequent flier status at the Chili Cook Offs, right? But disappointedly, I never have been to a single one.
I thought this would be a fun article so as soon as I landed, I told Katy and Kolby that I had a great Saturday afternoon planned. I’m sure you’ll be as shocked as me to learn that they didn’t want to go! So, I called my buddy Shawn Lee and off we went.
I love hitting local and small-town events. Whether it’s local 4th of July celebrations like the Melba Fun Run or events like the God & Country Rally.
Here was the format. The main street running through town had been blocked off and the contestants had their booths set-up along the edge of the street. They started cooking at 6 a.m. and the event opens about noon.
At each end of the street an entry table is set-up where you pay $5.00 and receive a bowl and spoon.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
You also get a ticket which you place in the box of whichever contestant’s chili which you think is the best. You then hit the booths to sample the chili. I guess if I was a good writer, I would be able to tell you exactly how many teams participated …. But not so. I’m going to guess there were about 20 teams.
I picked the Spice Girls (Fitting name for a chili team) to inquire what made their chili special. Kevie Drake told me the that their chili was creamy but spicy and that they used 4H sausage to support the 4H kids. And of course, as far as their secret spices-Read between the lines. If I printed them, let’s just say that I wouldn’t be alive to type this article.
I never did figure out who was running the event. I was going to have them email me and tell me who the winner was.
I normally write longer articles but I’m cutting this one short because I want to include more pictures than normal. It was a fun event, you ought to hit it next year.