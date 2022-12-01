Every year for the last 20 years I’ve done a Christmas List for the outdoorsman article. If your giftee (is that even a word?) is new to the outdoor world or you are and don’t know what to buy the new love in your life don’t panic. Outdoorsmen love their gear and gizmos. And manufacturers crank out thousands of new items each year to accommodate those cravings.
For three and a half years I wrote a weekly article for Bass Pro Shop. They had me write a five-part series of Christmas articles. One for the Hunter, Fisherman, Camper, Boat Owner and Backpacker. So, believe me buying for the outdoorsman in your life will be the easiest gift you buy this year. BUT... their desires are specific so you need to buy the exact i tem that they want.
But don’t panic, I get to test hundreds of items each year. So, I’ll list out items that have tested out well for me.
KNIVES
Smith’s 8” Tri-hone Sharpener-Smith’s 6” Diamond Stone
KOA Professional Boning knife
Smith’s 6” Boning Knife
Smith’s 8” Boning knife
KOA Onyx folder
HUNTING
Clamtainer makes some awesome plastic ammo boxes
Talon Grips makes some great stick-on grips for your pistols
Otis offers a ton of cleaning oils, rags and accessories for cleaning your guns
Hi-Mountain Seasoning for jerky and sausage blends
Henry’s lever action rifles. Who doesn’t love a lever action?
Camp Chef pellet grill. I use their grills
Vortex Fury HD 5000 binoculars (Attend my GLASSING FOR BIG GAME seminars at the DSC Conv. & Expo in 2023 in Dallas & the SCI Convention in Nashville to see the elite Vortex gear).
Vortex Viper HD spotting scope
Primal Tree Stands
And of course, any of my e-articles/books on Amazon Kindle. Duh.
ULTIMATE GIFTS
If you don’t have a penny to your name don’t worry, give a Pass stating that you’ll go hunting, fishing or camping with them. He’ll like that better than any gift that you could ever buy him. Trust me on this one!