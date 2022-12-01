Claycomb 1201

A couple buying fishing gear for their son, whom they said was a fishing fanatic.

 Tom Claycomb

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Every year for the last 20 years I’ve done a Christmas List for the outdoorsman article. If your giftee (is that even a word?) is new to the outdoor world or you are and don’t know what to buy the new love in your life don’t panic. Outdoorsmen love their gear and gizmos. And manufacturers crank out thousands of new items each year to accommodate those cravings.

For three and a half years I wrote a weekly article for Bass Pro Shop. They had me write a five-part series of Christmas articles. One for the Hunter, Fisherman, Camper, Boat Owner and Backpacker. So, believe me buying for the outdoorsman in your life will be the easiest gift you buy this year. BUT... their desires are specific so you need to buy the exact i tem that they want.

Recommended for you

Load comments