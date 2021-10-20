Since dove season is officially over and you’ve had time to ponder on the matter, suddenly it hits you. What the heck am I going to do with all of these doves in the freezer? As a kid we’d pick our doves and then with a pair of scissors clip off the feet, wings, rear-end and make a cut down both sides of the backbone and pull the neck and backbone off. Then mom would fry them whole. After college I got a real job and moved in with my hunting buddy Bob Jett. He told me the best way to cook doves was on a grill. So that’s how I cooked them for the next 35 years.
But there’s a lot better way to cook them. Make poppers out of them. It will take a minute to prepare them but boy, is it worth it. I just smoked some dove poppers last night that were the best that I ever had.
Here’s how I did it. First, you want to breast them out. Pick them first, then using a 6-inch boning knife, like the Smith’s 6.3-inch boning knife, breast them out. Cut on each side of the breast bone. Make an incision between the breast and the leg. Then scoop it out.
On mourning doves you’ll want to slice the breast in half longwise. On the bigger Eurasian doves you will want to slice them in thirds. Rinse them off and then put them in a bowl or if you have a bunch, in a plastic bag. Marinate in Tony Chachere’s Creole Style Chicken marinade. I also added a little balsamic vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. If you marinate them in a bag squeeze out the air so the marinade is touching all parts of the breast.
I like to marinate meat in a bag because you can lay the bag in your frig and every hour or two pick up the bag, massage it and flip it over and never get dirty plus it gets better coverage. I like to marinate meat at least four hours. Doves are dark meat and the Tony Chachere’s Chicken Marinade removes the gamey taste. Like I said above, these were the best dove poppesr that I’ve ever had.
To prepare them is simple but a little time consuming. Cut some strips of bacon in half. Also cut thin slices of jalapenos and onion. Lay a slice of breast, onion and jalapeno on the half strip of bacon. Roll it up and pin it together with one or two toothpicks to hold it together.
I smoke and barbecue all of my meat on a Camp Chef pellet grill. Granted, to get the perfect smoke flavor you need to use real wood but they are so easy to cook with and maintain a constant temp which helps me maintain the perfect temps that I use a Camp Chef now.
Fire up the grill and lay the poppers on the grill. You want to cook them until golden brown. Don’t cook it at too high of a temp or they’ll be crispy and taste like you’re eating a charcoal briquet. Don’t cook them enough and they’re … well, no one likes to eat medium cooked bacon.
This time by chance I had a container of sour cream that I was using to cook another dish. I put a few dollops of sour cream on a plate and dipped them in it and oh my gosh, they were the best. I’ve always liked dove poppers but with my new marinade they were the bomb.
So, if you have a pile of doves in the freezer tell your woman that you’ve got dinner tonight. Whip out these bad boys and she’ll likely beat you with a stick to go out and get her some more. And that’s a good problem to have. A woman that wants you to go hunting. Gee, I ought to go into marriage counseling! (If your marriage is in in a crisis and you don’t have any doves, don’t panic. I made these poppers out of Eurasian doves and pigeons which I’d just shot with my Umarex .25 cal. Gauntlet airgun.)