...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
If your relatives or friends are from the flatlands then you have to take them up to see some of our crystal clear high mountain rivers that you can drink out of. Where they’re from the rivers are super muddy and nasty.
My daughter got married last week so a lot of out-of-state relatives flew in. We had a great time. I have awesome relatives on both sides of the fence. That’s one thing that I regret, we never get to see them enough. Of course, a lot of families that live close to each other tell me that they get busy and don’t get together much even though they’re close. That’s not good. You can always count on your family when you encounter trouble. I remember one time I got hung on a cliff. A thing that brought me great hope was that I knew, even if Search & Rescue gave up, I knew that my brother and brothers-in-law wouldn’t.
So if you have relatives from out of state visiting this summer, why set around the house with everyone bored stiff? Come on, we live in some cool country. Even though we were in the middle of organizing the wedding etc. etc. and all of the hectic activities surrounding that, I wanted to take them out and showcase Idaho!
I talked last week about taking Katy’s nephew Colter to the Jump Creek trail. The day after the wedding Katy’s sister and brother-in-law Tim and Shayla Stutzman wanted to go look around. Sometimes I’m afraid that some of us forget how lucky we are to live in Idaho. Don’t do that. Count your blessings daily.
I remember years ago me and a fellow writer had been up in the mountains chukar hunting. We were coming down at sunset. There was deep snow up above Lucky Peak and it was one of the prettiest sunsets that I’d ever seen.
The guy that I’d taken hunting was one of, if not the best outdoor writer in America. He gets to hunt all over the world. As we came around the corner he said wow, look at that sunset. It was stunning. He said we ought to take a pic. I said, do you want to? He said naw, it’d just go in the pile of other pretty sunset pics.
I made a promise to myself then that I’d never take another sunset for granted. Ever since then anytime I see an awesome sunrise or sunset I stop for a millisecond and exclaim, wow, God, You really outdid Yourself on this one. I don’t ever want to take stuff for granted.
So, with that said, I struggled with whether I should take Tim and Shayla down to see the Owyhees or up north and see the mountains or even run over to Hells Canyon. Wow, too many great options to choose from. Since they’re ranchers, I finally decided to run them down to the Owyhees to show them the big ranch country. I used to work with Simplot so knew the ranching side of their operations. But after talking further, they told me what they’d really like to do is to go check out the mountains so we went up and hit them.
Like I say, I think sometimes we take for granted what beautiful country we live in. So, when your relatives or friends from out of state come to visit, take them out and show them the beauty of what you’re living right in the middle of even if it’s something as simple as hiking up a trail.
Of course the outdoors revolves around seasons so do what is in season. Here’s what I mean by that. If it is January-March, take them to see the elk/deer in their wintering grounds. If it’s September/October, take them to see the aspens turning colors; if it’s spring, take them mushroom hunting. August? Take them berry picking. You get my drift, take them to do what you’d be doing if they weren’t there.
Another fun activity would be to go up at dusk and glass for bears, elk or deer coming out to feed. Something really fun would be to rent four-wheelers and go hit the trails. One time we rented a jet ski and had a big cook-out up on Lake Payette at McCall. Everyone took turns riding the jet-ski.
Notice, most of the activities listed above cost no more than the gas to get there. That’s the good thing about the outdoors, whether prince or pauper, everyone can afford to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Don’t set home and be a little urban yuppie dead beat. Take your visitors out into the wilds and enjoy Idaho. Gee, I ought to be a tour guide!