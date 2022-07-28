IMG_0597[1].jpg

If your relatives or friends are from the flatlands then you have to take them up to see some of our crystal clear high mountain rivers that you can drink out of. Where they’re from the rivers are super muddy and nasty.

 Tom Claycomb

My daughter got married last week so a lot of out-of-state relatives flew in. We had a great time. I have awesome relatives on both sides of the fence. That’s one thing that I regret, we never get to see them enough. Of course, a lot of families that live close to each other tell me that they get busy and don’t get together much even though they’re close. That’s not good. You can always count on your family when you encounter trouble. I remember one time I got hung on a cliff. A thing that brought me great hope was that I knew, even if Search & Rescue gave up, I knew that my brother and brothers-in-law wouldn’t.

So if you have relatives from out of state visiting this summer, why set around the house with everyone bored stiff? Come on, we live in some cool country. Even though we were in the middle of organizing the wedding etc. etc. and all of the hectic activities surrounding that, I wanted to take them out and showcase Idaho!

