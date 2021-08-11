You’ve got to wonder, what happens when a cowboy gets hurt at a rodeo? Sometimes they take a bad stomping or hooking and you wonder if they made it. Do they just crawl off and die? What’s it like to be a rodeo cowboy? After a bad wreck how long do they wait before they jump back in the game. In the old days you didn’t have the Justin patch-up crew. At a handful of the rodeos there might have been an ambulance tucked out back but usually you just drove yourself to a hospital or maybe a buddy would drive you. Well, here’s an article on that very topic.
Rodeoing is a little different than most college sports in that you can be in the pros and rodeo in college at the same time. I was in the RCA (Now the PRCA — Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) when I was in college, as were a few of the cowboys. I was rodeoing for Texas A&M University and had drawn up a horse on Friday night at San Marcos. I just fell off of him.
The next night I was drawn up in Uvalde, Texas. That weekend I was staying with my buddy at his folk’s house in San Antonio. That morning we visited a western store in San Antonio. There was a picture on the wall of a bareback rider, I can’t remember his name but the hindlegs on the horse had to have been over three-feet off the ground and the front feet were a good five-feet. He was laid back and spurring the line back poop out of him. I sat mesmerized looking at the pic for 15 minutes.
That night I got on my horse in Uvalde. I got set, nodded and the gate flew open. The horse blew up right in the chute. The first jump I thought of the picture in San Antonio but the first jump he didn’t get enough altitude. The second jump he blew up again. My spurs ripped from the point of his shoulders up to my handhold. I thought: uh-oh he’s going to make it. But it was weird, it seemed like he almost did but then it was like he landed on a pedestal and then he went airborne. I thought oh my gosh, this horse is just like the one in the picture this morning. He blew up higher than I’d ever had one go before. My buddy Frank later said that you could see air between his hooves and the chute gate.
They couldn’t even shut the gate. Then he bucked out a few yards and turned back spinning to the right, jumping three-four feet high. Then he jumped out of it one jump and reversed it. Then he jumped out of it and just bucked in one spot sucking back big time. I had lay back as far as I could or he’d have thrown me over his head for 30 feet.
I was putting the steel to him and he was going ape crazy. I’ve been on a lot of good bucking horses. In 1973 I got on 165 bareback horses but they were all amateurs compared to this horse.
By the sixth second I knew I was on a horse that I could have won any rodeo in the country on. Things were going great. One, no two jumps my left spur hit on top of his mane. The rest of the time things were perfect, at the end of the ride my rowels were full of mane hair.
The last millisecond he jumped out of it and I got thrown down to the side some. Something told me to get off but I thought no, I’ve got him covered. I had that same thought once on a bull and I didn’t bail out and he had hooked me in the side of the head and I was knocked out before I hit the ground.
That split hesitation. The bell rang and I hung up for a millisecond, just long enough to throw me in under him. He was still jumping three feet high and I was getting stomped pretty bad. I kept rolling to get away but he was a rank horse and was staying on top of me. I couldn’t get out from under him. I was in trouble and had to do something fast. I didn’t think I was ever going to get out from under him but finally they got him off of me.
My buddy Frank was the first there and they drug me to the fence but it was a side let out gate so they had to drag me off again. He kept asking me if I was OK but I couldn’t breathe. I thought he’d punctured my lungs.
Finally, after what seemed like an eternity I started breathing again. He’d pretty much stomped my shirt off so I felt around but didn’t think he’d broken any ribs. I felt my left hand and it felt like a bag of marbles. At the moment it was numb but I knew it’d start hurting pretty soon so I told Frank I needed to run to the hospital. He said great! I had two girls lined up to go to the dance now you’ve screwed that up. Well excuse the heck out of me Frank, I’ll call a cab. No, everyone will think I’m a jerk. That’s because you are!
Now the weird stuff begun. I’m setting in the waiting room pretty much trashed out. While waiting it got weird. Some kid had a toothpick stuck between his toes for six weeks. It’d gotten infected and his folks had brought him in. The doctor touched it and he screamed and jumped off the table and was running up and down the halls screaming with a doctor, nurse and mom and dad chasing him. Pretty soon they tackled the little tyke and who knows what transpired.
As soon as that ordeal finished, an orderly came down the hall pushing a table with a body under a sheet. A guy in a wheel chair was following them wailing. Turns up that he was in the hospital sick. His wife came up to see him and she fell over dead.
Frank says this is enough and went behind the counter and grabbed an armload of pills to help me out. I can’t remember, the nurse or doctor ran over and told him he couldn’t do that. Frank was unique. He looked at them and said, “Don’t tell me that I can’t do it. Because I just did. Tell me that I shouldn’t of done it.”
He then told them look, my buddy is hurt bad and he’s been setting in this Twilight Zone hospital for 1½ hours. They said OK and X-rayed me, etc. The doctor goes uh-oh this is bad stuff. We’re going to have to send you to San Antonio. He put a splint on my left arm to hold it in place. It got hurting on the way but in San Antonio figured out why. He’d put a right-hand splint on my left hand.
So we get to San Antonio and the doctor sets there after looking at the X-rays stroking his goatee and saying very interesting, very interesting break. He showed me the X-rays and started telling me how my hand was broke in half in two places and he was going to put plates and pins in it. When I get hurt bad, after all of the excitement is over, I just want to go to sleep. So I told him look, you’re not operating on me. Put a cast on it and I’m leaving. You’ve got 15 minutes to do whatever you want. He showed me the X-rays and sputtered out a lot of medical mumbo jumbo. I looked at him and told him he now only had 14 minutes. He says OK, you think you’re so tough, I’ll splint it all together and when it falls apart you‘ll be back in the morning and I’ll be jerking your fingers to get the bones set and you’ll be crying like a little baby. Yeah, yeah, shut up and get to work.
He put it all back in place and strapped it down to a splint. He said I’m serious. Be careful. If you so much as sneeze hard it’ll fall apart. Its swollen up too bad now to put on a cast. Let the swelling go down and then get your home doctor to put on a cast.
Four weeks later I taped my fingers down to the cast and hit the RCA rodeo in Beaumont, Texas. Anytime you get hurt your timing is off on the first six horses. There’d been a big storm and there was a big puddle (more like a pond) in the middle of the arena in which of course I got thrown into. I got up, poured muddy water out of my cast and thought: Ahh, this rodeoing is the life!!!