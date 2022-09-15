I should have written this article the middle of August because archery season opened Aug. 29. But what do you do? There’s so much going on right now I’d have to write a daily article to keep up with all of the available outdoor opportunities in a timely fashion. I could publish four articles right now and they’d all be timely! (So as to not be late on upcoming event … I’ll be conducting a GLASSING FOR BIG GAME seminar at the Meridian Library on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.).
I used to start elk hunting right when the season opened. But really the season doesn’t start getting good until the third week of September. It starts getting cool then and the bulls start bugling. Which is why we bowhunt! There’s nothing like the sound of a bull bugling and reverberating across the mountains. That makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Especially when you’re bugling and one comes in screaming. If that doesn’t get you excited, you’ve flat lined.
If you haven’t gotten into gear for your archery hunt then read on. Or if you have already started hunting but haven’t been successful maybe you’ll pick up a few tips.
I’m convinced, the hunters that consistently fill their tags scout hard and hunt for a full week. It’s late in the game to talk about scouting but scouting is important. Due to fires, wolves scattering elk herds/slaughtering elk what was a good area two weeks ago can be history so I advise having three to four areas scouted out in case something goes awry in your primo spot. Since we’re in the third quarter that’s all we’ll say about scouting.
Almost the same as on scouting is practice. It is late in the game to talk about it but I’m convinced that 90% of archery hunters (and rifle hunters) don’t practice enough. It’s better to go a day late and have practiced and be confident than to go early and not be able to hit your target.
Now let’s get into what you can still do. I always take a target to my elk camp. That way if my sights get knocked awry I can re-sight in my bow. It also allows me to practice if I get to go back to camp at lunch. Or, if you miss a shot, you can practice and build back up your confidence. I remember decades ago I had a 20-yard shot at an antelope and missed by 1 ½ feet. What! Then I faintly remembered that my bow had fallen when I was leaving and bounced on the floor. I shot it and sure enuff, it was shooting 1 ½ feet low. Argghhh! Always take a target when you go bowhunting.
Learn to call. If you don’t learn to call you have to cover too much territory. Learn to call and you can cover a half section by just setting in one spot. There are a million calls on the market but for sure learn how to use a reed and a bugling tube. Hootchie Mama calls are easy to operate. But again, learn to use a reed call so you can call hands free while at the same time taking a shot.
If you can’t call or don’t even know what an elk sounds like, don’t panic. There are a million training CDs on the market. And you can learn new tricks on most of them. And don’t worry about perfection. I’ve called in a ton of bulls that sounded like some newbie from California that just bought a call. All people don’t sound the same do they? No! So don’t worry about sounding perfect by the standards of Joe the Expert. Just worry about how/when to make the proper sound.
I once had two bulls respond and were working up the mountain to me. I thought gee, that’s the worst calling that I’ve ever heard. Oh well, I’ll call and let the two gunsels hike all the way up the mountain. Suddenly I saw a rack as big as a plum tree. Oh my gosh. He was the biggest bull I’d ever seen. As bad as he sounded, I figured it was a new hunter fresh to Idaho.
Many people caution against calling too much. They say that due to wolves elk don’t talk as much. While this may be true, I call more than ever. Just because they don’t answer doesn’t mean that they don’t still come in… only silently.
DECOYS
On any kind of calling, decoys help immensely. We use decoys for duck hunting don’t we? Goose hunting? Turkey hunting? So why wouldn’t you use a decoy when calling elk? Think about it. If an elk is coming in to a bugling bull he expects to see a bull and a few cows, right? He’s coming in at at full alert and if he doesn’t see another elk that’s a big red flag. Use a decoy(s).
Now for the problem. We elk hunt in rough terrain. You may leave camp 2-3 hours before daylight to hike up to your hunting spot. So how are you going to carry a full size decoy to your calling spot? You can’t. Years ago I met Jerry McPherson when we were both conducting some seminars at Cabela’s. He’s a super decent fellow and I liked him right off. He invented an elk decoy named the Montana Decoy. It’s a cloth one-dimensional decoy that is super realistic looking. They utilize fold-up tent poles to hold them upright. Since they’re one dimensional, use two of them. They are lightweight, easy to pop-up and extremely portable. They’re the only viable elk decoy on the market. They’ve since expanded their line-up and now have elk, deer, antelope, turkey and varmints. They even made me an Audad decoy for a recent Texas hunt.
SCENT COVERS
If you’ve ever elk hunted then you know that you have to play the wind. Many people store their hunting clothes in a bag with pine boughs. Some take multiple sets of clothes so they aren’t smelly by the third day.
When calling, if possible have an open area on your downwind side. It’s almost a guarantee that when they come in and get within 75 yards that they’re going to circle downwind of you. if they smell you, they scatter. Game over. Period.
They’re going to circle you so you’ll want to use scent covers to help kill or cover your scent. You’ll also want to use elk scents. I like the HS Strutt wafers. I clip a couple to my backpack so hopefully as the wind blows it will cover my scent. My hunting buddy Robert Martin REALLY, REALLY scents up. Some elk don’t smell as much like an elk as him. I’m surprised a bull hasn’t tried to breed him! But… he gets close to elk.
Space doesn’t permit covering good broadheads, shot placement and tracking.