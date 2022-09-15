Support Local Journalism


I should have written this article the middle of August because archery season opened Aug. 29. But what do you do? There’s so much going on right now I’d have to write a daily article to keep up with all of the available outdoor opportunities in a timely fashion. I could publish four articles right now and they’d all be timely! (So as to not be late on upcoming event … I’ll be conducting a GLASSING FOR BIG GAME seminar at the Meridian Library on Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.).

I used to start elk hunting right when the season opened. But really the season doesn’t start getting good until the third week of September. It starts getting cool then and the bulls start bugling. Which is why we bowhunt! There’s nothing like the sound of a bull bugling and reverberating across the mountains. That makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Especially when you’re bugling and one comes in screaming. If that doesn’t get you excited, you’ve flat lined.

