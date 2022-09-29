If you’ve read many of my articles then you know that I’m big time into airguns. There’s a lot to like about airguns. When ammo was scarce, pellets were plentiful. Even now with ammo still high, pellets are reasonable and for sure cheaper to shoot than regular ammo.
Plus, they’re the best option for when hunting around livestock since they don’t have a loud report which can spook livestock if they’re not used to being shot around. They’re also the best option for hunting in a suburban type of setting, of which we’re facing more and more even here in Idaho.
So for small game and varmints, airguns work great, especially in the above two scenarios. It makes the Umarex (which is the leading airgun company in America) slogan “2022 The Year of The Airgun” sound almost prophetic.
I like a .25 cal. airgun. They are a lot more efficient than the .22 cal. and especially than a .177 cal. In fact, I’m phasing out my .177s. They just don’t perform like the .22 or .25 does. And why have to have a supply of all three pellets?
On a lot of your hunting trips you’ll notice that an airgun doesn’t spook your quarry near as bad a .22 or a .17 HMR. For instance, when whistle pig hunting they’ll pop back up a lot faster if you’re using an airgun.
If you’re a serious air gunner then you’re going to end up gravitating to a Pre-charged Pneumatic (PCP). They’re just more accurate than the others, a CO2 or break barrel airgun. Granted a lot of break barrels spit out pellets faster than a PCP will but so what if they aren’t as accurate. And besides, if a pellet is cruising along at air gunner least 800-850 fps it seems to me that is adequate for hunting. And the Gauntlet 2 spits out .22 cal. pellets at 1,075 fps and .25 cal. pellets at 925 fps.
With all of the above said, I recently got a Umarex .25 cal. Gauntlet 2. As far as I know, it is the most economical PCP on the market for the quality that it offers. As soon as it arrived I had to put it to good use, didn’t I?
I mounted on an extra scope that I had and then went on a pigeon hunt. Pigeons are a stout bird and a .25 cal. is the best one to use when hunting them. We have good pigeon hunting in Idaho. They thrive in agricultural settings so do some scouting and find some and then ask the farmer/rancher if you can hunt on his property. There’s a good chance that he’ll let you because they mess in the barns, on his equipment and in his livestock feed bunkers.
The ranch that I hunt on, I have a routine. I start off shooting them out of the barns and then move to the silos and start shooting them off of them. Then I move on to other parts of the ranch. This time there weren’t quite as many birds as normal but still, I had some good shooting.
Of course, it was also dove season and usually I get into them fairly good but there weren’t many this time. You can shoot the collared doves since they’re an invasive species but you can’t shoot mourning doves with an airgun. All that I saw was Eurasian doves.
I had some good shooting until noon and then knocked off to go to town and grab a bite. It’d been a fun day.
POPPERS
A pigeon is just an over sized dove so use them to make poppers just like you do out of your doves. It seems like anymore that poppers are the preferred way to prepare doves for everyone, and for good reason — because they’re awesome.
It is cooling off now but when I did this hunt a few weeks ago it was still blazing. So I took a cooler with a block of ice in it so after the hunt I could breast my birds and throw them into it to keep them from spoiling.
Since pigeons are larger, you’ll want to slice each breast into 4-5 pieces. On this hunt I used some Elk Ridge knives. Since birds are smaller than most of the other game that you process, I’d recommend that you use the Elk Ridge caping knife to bone them out and then one of their larger bladed knives to slice the breasts.
To make poppers is easy. Slice the breast in thin strips and marinate. This time I marinated mine in some Tony Chachere’s marinate. I love Cajun spices. Anymore when I’m marinating something I do it in a plastic bag. That way I can squeeze the air out of the bag so the marinade is touching all sides of the meat. Marinate for at least 4 hours.
Cut a strip of bacon in half and lay on a slice of breast, jalapeno and onion. Roll up and pin together with 1-2 toothpicks then throw on your smoker. I use a Camp chef pellet grill. If you don’t have a smoker you can do it on a gas grill but they won’t be quite as good. HAPPY EATING!