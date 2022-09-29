Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycom

If you’ve read many of my articles then you know that I’m big time into airguns. There’s a lot to like about airguns. When ammo was scarce, pellets were plentiful. Even now with ammo still high, pellets are reasonable and for sure cheaper to shoot than regular ammo.

Plus, they’re the best option for when hunting around livestock since they don’t have a loud report which can spook livestock if they’re not used to being shot around. They’re also the best option for hunting in a suburban type of setting, of which we’re facing more and more even here in Idaho.

