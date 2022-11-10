Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The other day at the end of a pheasant hunting article I said that I’d follow up with a good Pheasant Cooking article. Well, here tis’. This is a relatively easy recipe. It takes a little time but nothing drastic. Once in a while I look on the internet for a recipe if I need help. For instance, the other day one of Katy’s teaching buddies gave us a 40-pound box of apples. I wanted to make some apple cider and apple crisp so I Googled recipes and was soon making all of the above plus a good supply of applesauce.

I notice on the internet recipes they give every gory detail to the recipe.

Recommended for you

Load comments