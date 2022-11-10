The other day at the end of a pheasant hunting article I said that I’d follow up with a good Pheasant Cooking article. Well, here tis’. This is a relatively easy recipe. It takes a little time but nothing drastic. Once in a while I look on the internet for a recipe if I need help. For instance, the other day one of Katy’s teaching buddies gave us a 40-pound box of apples. I wanted to make some apple cider and apple crisp so I Googled recipes and was soon making all of the above plus a good supply of applesauce.
I notice on the internet recipes they give every gory detail to the recipe.
Well, I don’t even give exact amounts of ingredients so you can dang sure bet your bottom dollar that I’m giving any exact preparation times! My daughter always whacks out on me over this. The other day I made some meatloaf and Katy took some to school for her. She called me for the recipe … of which there was no such thing. She said I knew it, I knew you were going to tell me you didn’t have one.
So off we go. Pheasant will be a little tougher than a farm raised chicken. So, I slice them diagonally across grain about 1-inch thick. If there are any bloodshot areas, check to make sure that there are no BBs in the breast. Also, many times BBs will drag in feathers with them. Probably best to remove them too.
Then put a little grease in a skillet and slightly brown the breast on all sides. At the same time or, you can do it before— sauté some onions and a spoonful of garlic. If you sauté the onions first, then you can use the same skillet.
Put the pheasant breast and sautéed onions in a covered dish. Pour in a can of chicken broth and a can of water. Throw in a bay leaf (Although I don’t have a clue what the heck the bay leaf does). Place in the oven at 350 degrees for probably 40-60 minutes. When the breast falls apart with a fork they are done.
When done remove from the oven and sprinkle 3-4 tablespoons of tarragon on top. Empty in a 16 oz. tub of sour cream and stir in. Cover and let set for 5-minutes.
Somewhere in your free time while the pheasant is baking cook up a pan of rice. When done, throw a scoop of rice on a plate and a dip of pheasant and the gravy. The tarragon gravy is excellent so if there is not enough gravy for the batch add another can of water.
Season to taste (I like to use Tony Chachere’s Seasoning Salt instead of plain ole salt) and dig in. I don’t ever do a side dish. I’m totally focused on the Pheasant Tarragon. I’m writing an Outdoor Cooking book as we speak. But it will be a bit before it publishes. So in the meantime try this pheasant recipe. It will be the best pheasant that you’ve ever had. Enjoy!