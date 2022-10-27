Some places are legendary for the outdoor opportunities that they offer and if you’re talking about pheasants — South Dakota is the king! So, when Robert Martin asked me to go on a company pheasant hunt at the Pheasant Land Lodge in South Dakota, I was all in.
I just happened to be over in SD on a business deal so when he asked if I could get free to meet him at the lodge on Friday afternoon, I quickly shifted my schedule to be there. OK, I don’t want to say that this was God ordained but, the guy I was helping Friday morning had a gas leak so I got to take off for Kimball at 1:30 instead of 5:30.
The above event allowed me to arrive to the lodge early and join in on shooting clays. I used to shoot a shotgun a lot but don’t get to much anymore so I was glad to shoot and get tuned up before the hunt.
I don’t know how many shells I shot but finally my shoulder got hurting so I figured I’d better quit since I had the big hunt the next day and if we were shooting some heavy 3-inch magnums then I sure didn’t want to be sore for them.
On a side note, there was a guy with us from California. I guess he had hardly hunted before and was having more trouble hitting clays you’d expect even with his lack of shooting experience. Turns up some little scalawag was giving him shells filled with confetti. We all had a good laugh.
As the sun set and it got cooler, we all gravitated to the lodge. The owner flies a girl up from Arkansas every year for two months to be his chef. Wow, that girl could cook. We had the best fried chicken I’ve ever eaten, homemade rolls and milk gravy. It was to die for.
Hunting doesn’t start until 10. I assume SD does that so out-of-state hunters will stay up late and blow money. But, they have so many pheasants you’re almost guaranteed to get your limit so no biggee.
The next morning one of the owners had us meet at 9 a.m. after a big breakfast. He covered the safety rules. We had something like 19 hunters pushing the fields this was important. I’ve pheasant hunted a lot but the biggest group I ever hunted with was six to seven hunters 42 years ago in SD. Other than that, it is usually two to three.
He drew the schematic on a chalkboard. We’d have nine pushers, three wingmen on each side and four blockers. If a bird got up low you couldn’t shoot in the hot zone unless it was 10 o’clock or higher. We then loaded up in an old school bus to head to the fields.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Like all bird hunting, it can seem like the majority of the birds get up in front of a few select hunters. Then the next field that can change. The first field was a little slow. The second one was better and the third one was awesome. We limited out on that one.
For this hunt Lee ran six dogs. They were good dogs and worked close to us. Quite a few birds were not hit too solid and hit the ground in thick grass and took off running. I don’t think that we lost any birds. They were some good dogs.
Now it was time to celebrate and take pics. On front of the bus Lee had mounted a big box. It worked great to pile our birds in. It keeps them cool and is easy to keep count of the birds. The company that took me hunting was Trans Continental, which worked out great. They wanted to line the birds up in a big TC and us pose behind it for pics. Of course in my mind it stood for Tom Claycomb. When I used to rodeo I used to have a TC3 on my chaps which stood for Tom Claycomb III. So everyone back then called me TC3. (If I get invited back next year maybe I’ll put a 3 on the end of the TC).
After pics we then headed back to the lodge and Peaches whipped out an awesome breakfast for us. After breakfast I went out back to help the guides clean the birds and get more pics. Dang, I hadn’t brought any of my knife sharpening gear and their knives were dull. I whipped out my new Elk Ridge folding fillet knife that I was wanting to test. I got about one bird cleaned and the guides confiscated it. Oh well, as they say “easy come easy go”.
A bunch of us then started shooting clays again. Finally I had had enough. My shoulder by now was black and blue from so much shooting, more so than I’d ever had.
That night Peaches grilled some medium rare ribeye’s. I ate until I about died. I then hit the trail back up to where I was staying that week. There’s a really awesome Church there that I wanted to hit which provided for one more unique pheasant tale.
An older gentleman named Ken told me back in the bad winter of ‘51-52 they lived out on their farm. It was so bad that they left their car parked 2-miles out by the highway. He was only 6-months old but remembers being told they only got to go to town two times that winter. They lived on pheasants and potatoes all winter long.
So, if you decide to go pheasant hunting in SD you can stay with Ken or, I’d advise going to Pheasant Land Lodge and let Peaches feed you!
(ps-I’ll soon share a Pheasant Tarragon recipe that is awesome).