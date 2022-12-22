Support Local Journalism


All my life I’ve had to work a lot of hours including a lot of Saturdays. The beef industry works about three out of four Saturdays, and if you work on the ranching end of the business, then it’s 10 out of 10. And I’m betting that most of the people reading this article are in the same boat.

If you’re responsible and have a family to raise then you’re always scrambling to make ends meet. And if you’re dependable/responsible, you’re more than likely to have a key job and your boss is counting on you. In fact, no matter how menial your job, every job is important or your boss would eliminate the job, right?

