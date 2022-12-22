All my life I’ve had to work a lot of hours including a lot of Saturdays. The beef industry works about three out of four Saturdays, and if you work on the ranching end of the business, then it’s 10 out of 10. And I’m betting that most of the people reading this article are in the same boat.
If you’re responsible and have a family to raise then you’re always scrambling to make ends meet. And if you’re dependable/responsible, you’re more than likely to have a key job and your boss is counting on you. In fact, no matter how menial your job, every job is important or your boss would eliminate the job, right?
In Fat Cattle Beef plants you work nearly every Saturday from May-November. Most of you readers are in a similar boat and have precious little free time so the little bit of free time we get, we want to make the most of it.
So with the above said, I’ve never watched the weather forecast. If I only have off one Saturday in July then I’m going fishing! I don’t care if it’s windy, raining, snowing, hurricanes, tornados or nuclear attacks are preeminent — I’m going.
Meteorologists are always wrong anyway, so I’m not going to hide in the basement holding the cat and wearing an Army helmet every time they predict some disaster. But ... sometimes this philosophy has provided for some interesting trips, or some may say death-defying trips, which may contain a trace element of truth. So, let’s talk about some of the fixes that I’ve gotten into by not heeding the warnings of the naysaying weathermen.
Twice I’ve encountered gale like wind conditions on Lake Lowell. Once, Ron Spomer and I were bowfishing. The wind blew up fast. We had a mile ride trip back to the truck. In a hot second we had 3-foot waves (Ron claimed 5-foot waves) who knows, he might be right-I was driving with my eyes closed.
There was a north wind and we were headed east in the Black Pearl, which is a 12-foot Little Jon boat that on a good day only has 2-3 inches of clearance on the stern. If I’d of drove straight we’d of rolled over, so I had to drive north into the waves and then turn sharply south on them being careful not to spear one or have one come over the back. If we capsized, we’d blow into the willows and have gotten hung up.
In the meantime, Ron was in the bow offering words of encouragement. He was plagiarizing and imitating Gordon Lightfoot and singing a song about the Edmond Fitz Gerald and thereafter naming my seaworthy vessel the Edmond Fitz Terror.
Another time a wind blew up big time. I got within 30 yards of the boat dock and the battery died on my electric motor. I helplessly sat there blowing across the lake towards a bay full of logs. I thought for sure I was going to lose everything on that one. Luckily, two firemen were parked on the road watching and drug me out and gave me a ride back to my truck. By the Grace of God that all worked out.
Another time a couple of nephews and brother-in-law wanted to go backpacking. They had a mission’s trip to Mexico and the only date they could come out was June 4. I told them that was too early, that I never packed into my secret spot until the week after July 4. But it was then or never.
It’d been hot in the valley the last two weeks so maybe we’d make it. The trip was going great. There was a bit of snow but all was easily drivable. We got to the trailhead, threw on our packs and hit the not so hot and dusty trail.
About an hour and a half down the trail we got some precipitation. OK, it started snowing, a wet heavy snow pretty good. We passed a spot that was campable and I told them we’d better throw up our tents and let this blow over and hike on downstream tomorrow. Then it really started snowing/raining.
The next day, it hadn’t blown over. In fact, it was bad. During the night our tents had gotten flooded. Sleeping bags were soaked and weighed 20 pounds, my jeans were water logged. The nephews told me, “Uncle Tom, we took a vote, we’re leaving.” Luckily, I have some stout nephews who could pack a million pounds of wet gear.
By the time we got back to the trailhead it was an all-out blizzard. We had a 30-mile drive to get to a main dirt road. There were some big-time drifts by now. I remember one, I had to hug the right side of the trail and the drift was hitting my left head light. My grill got packed with snow.
We made it out alive.
All of this brings us up to what made me cover today’s topic. As I speak (type) I am snowed in, in South Dakota. I had a deal there and was flying home on Dec. 14, unpack/repack and jump on a plane Dec. 16 to go sandhill crane hunting on the 24/7 ranch in Texas with my buddy Bill Olson.
The pessimistic weather forecasters had been predicting a big-time winter storm warning, and I faintly thought about moving my flight home up to Dec. 12 or Dec. 13. But no, I’ll be OK. Result? Flight cancelled Wednesday, flight cancelled Thursday morning, flight cancelled Thursday night, flight cancelled Friday morning and I am sitting here praying I can get out Saturday morning on my standby flight or Saturday night.
As I type, it is Friday morning. It’s snowing, 4-6 foot drifts and the wind was howling up to 40 mph. If things don’t get better soon, I may start recording a sequel to the Home Alone series. But it may not end up being a big seller. First off, I’m not even home. Secondly not even a stupid robber is outdoors to make it an interesting show. They’re all snowed in too. It’d just be a film of me setting here typing.
p.s. Maybe I’ll start listening to weather reports.