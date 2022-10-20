OK, I hate to sound self-centered but I guess the truth be known, most of us men daily struggle with that reality. I know that I do. Women are more giving. I think it has to do with them getting up all hours of the night to nurse a squalling kid while the dad nudges her and tells her to hurry up and get up and go nurse the baby.
Then when the sun comes up there’s still no relief. The baby drops its pacifier. Automatic response: mom jumps up and sterilizes it before it can re-enter the mouth. The baby cries for food. Mom jumps into action again. Baby dirties its diaper. Super mom again jumps into action. This goes on until bedtime. But don’t worry, it will all repeat tomorrow and again daily for the next three months.
Oct. 3 would have been my mom’s 97th birthday. On that day I stopped a moment to think. I literally cannot think of one selfish thing that my mom ever did. Us kids were her life and then her grandkids. She was the perfect mom.
So, what does the above have to do with an outdoors column? Over 20 years ago, my brother, nephew, his business partner and son and father-in-law and I all went to Alaska fishing. It was the ultimate trip. We went to Waterfalls Resort out of Craig on the Prince of Wales Island.
It was like fishing in the National Geographic. In four drops I caught two record book fish. In fact, that trip provided fodder for my first Idaho Press Tribune article. That trip I caught a huge 7-foot halibut. Later in the day we pulled by my brother’s business partner Eric’s boat. His son had caught a nice 90-pound halibut.
They were proud as peacocks and struggled to hold it up for us to see. His kid was beaming from ear to ear with excitement. Of course, we immediately had to hold up the head of my behemoth. Immediately the poor kid’s smile disappeared. We’d thrown cold water on his excitement without a thought. I regret that to this day. Why not give belly bumps and let him enjoy his moment in the sun? It’d of ended fast enough when we got back to the lodge and unloaded our whale.
Years later I was conducting some seminars at the Scooters Youth Hunting Camp and attended a seminar put on by Mitch Sanchotena, the owner of Imperial Taxidermist. Right off he said that if your kid shot a doe for his first deer that you ought to mount it. It was his first deer so it was a trophy.
I Immediately thought yeah, right. All you care about is strumming up more business. But later on, upon afterthought, it hit me. Mitch, you’re right. I’d like to caution everyone reading. You can totally kill someone’s joy by, as soon as they tell you that they got a buck, you ask how big was he? How many points did he have? What’d he score?
I don’t want to get weird but to me, hunting is something almost sacred. My dad worked a lot of hours and to this day, the best times of my life were when we went hunting or fishing together. Just him, my brother and me.
I love the whole experience of hunting. Shooting a deer. Packing it out. Processing it into steaks and sausage. Truth be known, if I get a doe I’m just as happy as if I shoot a buck. Every night that Katy fries up a deer meat dinner I relive my hunt.
Now that I write outdoor articles sometimes, I feel like I have to kill a muy grande buck to please my sponsors. What rifle, ammo, knife, backpack company wants a picture on their website of a spike? I don’t want to kill a big buck just for the pictures that I get. That seems to desecrate the hunt to me. Sure, I like getting a big buck. Sure, I’ll put pics in articles, on Instagram, Facebook, etc. but deep down, I’m just as happy with a spike as long as I have meat for the winter.
So, if a buddy shows you a picture of a buck he just got, don’t hurriedly show him the pic of the bigger buck you got. Praise him and make him feel special. Its OK to be egocentric when you’re 2 years old. After 30, what if we try to tweak our behavior a bit?
I’m not saying that I’m there yet but what if we let someone else enjoy their day in the sun without trying to outdo them? Let them pop-off a little and thumb their chest. Maybe it’s not all about us?