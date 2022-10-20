Big Halibut.jpg

This was the big halibut that took the wind out of the kid’s sail in this article.

 Tom Claycomb

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


OK, I hate to sound self-centered but I guess the truth be known, most of us men daily struggle with that reality. I know that I do. Women are more giving. I think it has to do with them getting up all hours of the night to nurse a squalling kid while the dad nudges her and tells her to hurry up and get up and go nurse the baby.

Then when the sun comes up there’s still no relief. The baby drops its pacifier. Automatic response: mom jumps up and sterilizes it before it can re-enter the mouth. The baby cries for food. Mom jumps into action again. Baby dirties its diaper. Super mom again jumps into action. This goes on until bedtime. But don’t worry, it will all repeat tomorrow and again daily for the next three months.

Recommended for you

Load comments