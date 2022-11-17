Claycomb 11/17
Photo provided by Tom Claycomb

Before we get started. If any of my articles have a catchy title, you can bet your bottom dollar that I wasn’t the originator. In 21-22 years of writing outdoor articles, I don’t think that any newspaper and for sure no magazines have ever used one of my titles. Sure, maybe a couple of my small out-of-state newspapers out in the ranch country might but that’d be about it.

And no doubt, the editors’ titles are always catchy and smoke whatever bland title I offered. I can only assume that all editors in the world are required to take at least 12 hours of classes on “How to come up with a catchy title.” I’m serious. I don’t know how they can whip out a world class title in the blink of an eye.

