Nothing is simple anymore is it? Used to as a kid, I grabbed my trusty ole’ double barrel .20 gauge whether I was going dove, quail, duck, goose or turkey hunting. Now? Ha, everyone thinks they need three to five different shotguns and four to five different chokes.
So with the above said, the gear you need to be successful at turkey hunting is totally different than if you’re going after any other bird.
CAMO
Some people act like turkeys are stupid. That is — only people that never have hunted them. So camo to the max. Pick camo that blends in with the terrain that you’re hunting in. Camo from head to toe. I use Quaker Boy face nets.
Wear gloves. While setting, your hands will be your biggest source of movement. I don’t panic about matching my cap with my shirt, pants and jacket. Nature isn’t one solid color is it? No, it’s a splash of this and a splash of that.
BLINDS
To help conceal you, use one of the small portable blinds that are basically a few panels that snap up in front of you. The last few years I’ve used an Ameristep Throwdown blind.
DECOYS
If you’re going to be setting in one spot calling then use a heavy 3-D decoy. I never just set-up in one spot though. If nothing comes in, I’m off to another spot. So I use the super lightweight portable Montana Decoys. If you can only afford one decoy, buy a jake.
CALLS
There are a lot of good options as far as calls. Little kids can pick up a push box call and call in birds first time out. Just push the rod sticking out of the box and it produces a turkey sound. Slates take longer to learn but a lot of people really like them. Rubbing the rod on the plate produces a call.
Reeds are popular and for good reason. They’re hands free. When the birds come in close you can have your gun up ready and keep calling. Hunters that are good with reeds can call turkeys, varmints, bears, elk and so forth.
OK, I’m old school. I love the old box call. I just discovered one named the 4-Play Turkey Call. The lid on the 4-Play screws into a spool. That way like on all box calls you can work both sides but due to the spool you can roll the lid over to the other side and strike the bottom two sides.
And grab a Quaker Boy gobbling tube. Locator calls — for whatever reason if you blow a locator call it prompts gobblers to blow up. The common locator calls are a peacock, crow, owl or coyote howl.
SEATS
This may sound like a miniscule item but if you’re setting for long periods of time it’s hard to hold still unless you’re comfortable. So a lot of people will take along a light weight stool. Plus, it elevates them so they can see above the brush/grass. At a minimum, take a pad.
GUNS
Now for the big one, what gun should you use? Theoretically I guess you can use any shotgun but so you can hit maximum performance here’s the route you want to go. This year I’ll be using a Savage Renegauge 12 gauge with a Tru-Lock choke. With this set-up there is no reason that you can’t flatten them out to 60 yards. You’ll fill more tags with the above set-up because you can reach out further.
AMMO
When turkey hunting what ammo you choose is almost as important as which gun you choose. Some of the modern turkey loads are unbelievable. I think that I’ve done comparisons on nearly every load and the best I’ve found is by HEVI-Shot. I wrote for BassProShop for 3½ yrs. and they had me do a comparison among the popular loads. One manufacturer had 9-BB’s in the kill zone. Then I shot HEVI-Shot — 119 in the kill zone!!! They’re devastating.
SCOPES
This will sound strange but you’re big game hunting and will need to aim at a body part. You can’t do this with the factory bead on your shotgun. It’s for throwing lead at flying birds. You have a few options but this year I’m going to be using a Vortex SPARC Solar Red Dot.
TRIPODS
This is a big one. When you set up, you want to have your shotgun propped on a tri-pod. If you see one coming and have to pick up your gun, that’s too much movement and he’ll booger.
Well, we’re ready!