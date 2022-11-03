Support Local Journalism


Truth be known, us outdoorsmen are slow to change. Is it because of nostalgia? Family tradition? Sure, with some gizmos we’re all in but with a lot of gear we’re slowww to change. Years ago I read an article in which the author beseeched the readers to embrace the AR into their hunting world. He said something to the effect of “Come on guys after WWII the soldiers came home and wanted to hunt with the rifles they’d used overseas and were comfortable with. Our boys used an M16 in Vietnam and are wanting to use it to hunt. And dang guys, Vietnam was back in the 60’s. It’s not a new rifle. It’s going on 50 years old”. Maybe we are slow to change.

I’m going to use the same logic with you on today’s topic which is folding hunting knives. When I started using a folding knife to clean my deer 30-35 years ago that was a new concept. I didn’t know of anyone else that used a folder except one of my early mentors — Mr. CC Teague.

