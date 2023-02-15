Recently I was on a flight home and in talking to the passenger sitting beside me, mystery of all mysteries, our conversation must have drifted to fishing because Sabrina told me that I needed to meet her daughter’s boyfriend Braydon Torrey because he owned the Fly on The Wall Fly Shop that he ran out of his parent’s restaurant in Boise (Moon’s Kitchen).
So, with the above said, we finally had a chance to meet yesterday afternoon at the local coffee shop. Before we get into the article though, let me give a little interesting history. I had to ask Braydon how he got into tying flies, selling them, etc., which led into the opening of the restaurant. This is literally one of those full circle stories.
Believe it or not, the Moon’s Kitchen opened back in 1955 as a fly shop. The owner’s daughter must have been a sharp little entrepreneur because she saw an opportunity to make some money and started serving coffee and sandwiches to the fishermen when they’d hit the fly shop in the morning to buy flies. Being a sharp minded young lady in her 20s, she then started offering milkshakes to fishermen in the afternoons (I’m sure if they had a good day they’d circle by on the way home to do a little bragging!).
Her parents later retired and she bought the shop and turned it into Moon’s Kitchen. Fast forward and in 2012, Braydon’s parents bought Moon’s Kitchen. As a young man Braydon worked for his parents as a cook, later remodeling the restaurant and even managing it for them for a while. In 2022 he started the Fly on The Wall Fly Shop tucked back in a cubbyhole in the restaurant. Which is why I originally said that things had gone full circle from starting as a fly shop, transitioning into a restaurant and is now inching back into being fly shop.
Now that we’ve covered the history, let’s transition into the interview. Like I said above, we met at the Lucky Perk in Meridian. Right away I liked Braydon, who seemed like a bright young man and most importantly … he was a fly fisherman who spoke the mother language!
Surprise of all surprises — we spent the first hour talking about fishing and showing each other fish pictures. Then we got into the interview. He pulled out a fly box and showed me some of the flies that he has tied and offers. All of the flies that he sells he ties.
Ok, I have no artistic abilities at all. Zero! But some of his flies are almost a work of art. A few of them I would feel guilty if I used. It’d feel like using a Rembrandt for kindling to make a campfire or something.
A couple of his big streamers/Wooly Buggers had a jointed hook (articulating) that of course would have better action. In the course of conversations, I told him how I like the little 1/64 oz. bullet weights instead of match stick weights or split shots, that they’re easier to cast with. He said that all of his flies have tungsten barbless hooks which are heavier than a normal hook, so you may not even need a weight unless you’re in super-fast deep water.
Like said above, his fly shop is on the wall in his parents’ restaurant, hence the name Fly on The Wall. He also posts a fishing report. It lists out the various rivers and what flies to use.
Upcoming sequel
Of course, after the interview we started talking about lining up a fishing trip together. After March when I get the show season wrapped up, we’ll have to get a trip set in stone. The next story with Braydon in it will include some stories of ripping the lips off of some 24-inch fish. (For you politically correct little yuppies, chill out, that is slang for catching fish).
The shop is located at 712 W. Idaho St. in Boise and is open Thursday-Monday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.