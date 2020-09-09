Last article we talked about getting ready/scouting for doves. Now, we’re in full-swing dove hunting. I got out a couple of times this week and had a ball. I love dove hunting. As a kid it was the first hunt of the year. Mom would come get us out of school at noon and we’d go meet dad and his buddies. We’d hunt until dark and then go out to dinner. It was a big deal for us.
The only opening day that I can remember missing as a kid was in the 7th grade. I didn’t want to miss football practice but I should have. I didn’t get to play anyway. And my brother came home telling me how they’d slaughtered them.
During that time we were going down to Uncle Ted’s farm. He taught Ag and farmed. He also owned a seed company and it was on one of his big farms which had sloughs that the doves loved to hit in the evening for a drink.
One year we got there early and stopped by his office. While talking he said there was a skunk denned up under his office. He told us if we saw it and if it was out a ways from his office to shoot it, but to make dang sure we killed it.
In a few minutes he looked out the window and said there’s the skunk. I’d got to shoot the last varmint we’d run into so my little brother Eddy said it was his dubs. He ran out to the car and grabbed his shotgun and shot the skunk.
Unfortunately, he only clipped it and it high tailed for its den — right under Uncle Ted’s office. It thrashed around under his office for a few minutes and died, but not before it had emptied its contents which ran us all out of Uncle Ted’s office. He gave us a hard time over that one.
The first outing this season Katy had to teach so I ran down by myself to shoot a few doves. Whew, I couldn’t hit the broadside of a barn from the inside with the doors closed. I used to shoot a shotgun a lot but I’ve lost it. I got into quite a few and then they scattered. The rancher told me about some sunflower fields where the farmers were begging for hunters to thin them out. I hit one field but it was slow.
Labor Day Katy was off so we went down to a rancher that lets me hunt. Usually there is a lot of doves but I only shot a few and that was it. Luckily I’d thrown in my Umarex Gauntlet .25 cal. airgun and we switched to the pigeon hunting mode.
I whacked quite a few pigeons and then had them thinned out and thought I’d go hit a sunflower field. Then things went south. We were out in the middle of nowhere and the rig overheated big time. I popped the hood and we’d lost all of the water. Luckily, I had a couple of jugs and made it up to a farm hand’s house and got more. I found a Leatherman in the truck and pulled the clip on the hose. The hose was good but there was a crack in the radiator.
We limped along a half mile but it got hot again. About that time my good buddy Shawn Lee called and asked what I was doing. He was going out scouting the next day. Well … now that you ask, I’m not doing so good. I’m stuck down here in the middle of nowhere and have to catch a plane in the morning.
He slapped on his flatbed trailer and came down and got me. What would you do without good friends? I guess that they would have found the skeleton eventually. Maybe Jeanne would of sent out Search & Rescue when my next article was late? Who knows? But all ended well.
If you get some doves, my favorite way to eat them is to make poppers. Breast out your doves. I’d gotten all Eurasian doves, which are larger than mourning doves. Slice the breast in half and put in a bowl with your favorite marinade.
Slice a jalapeño and an onion, green pepper or this time I sliced some squash since my daughter’s garden is in full production. Cut strips of bacon in half and lay on a piece of breast, a slice of jalapeño and a slice of onion, green pepper or squash. Wrap with the half slice of bacon and pin together with one or two toothpicks. Throw on your grill or better yet I use a Camp Chef pellet grill which doubles as a smoker. They’re great appetizers. Hmm, just thought. I bet they’d be awesome dipped in blue cheese dressing. I’ll have to try that next time. Happy hunting.