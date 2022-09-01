...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
It was a HOT day so I was surprised at how much shooting we got. It was a great day!
There’s an old saying “You can throw a lure at a fish but you can’t make him bite.” Well, I might of paraphrased the saying slightly. I think it might really say you can lead a horse to water but … . But it is true that the fish don’t have to be biting to entice them to get on your stringer. Use a bow instead of a fishing rod, an arrow instead of a lure and presto, who cares if they’re biting or not?
Bowfishing is a blast and is one more outdoor activity that you need to check out. I started bowfishing over 40 years ago. Wow, a lot has changed since those early days. My first bowfishing bow was a recurve I bought out of a Herter’s catalog for $12. I slapped a Fred Bear fishing spool on it and was good to go. I shot a lot of big carp with that set-up.
When I started the only gear was your bow, reel, arrows and a pair of old tennis shoes, cut-offs and a T-shirt was optional. We waded around ponds, sandpits, creeks and rivers and got a lot of shooting. So, kings on down to paupers can enjoy bowfishing.
BUT, let’s fast forward 40 years. Wow, the gear has changed. By chance I met Travis Oviatt in the Albertsons parking lot. I noticed that he had a GRINZ-N-FINZ decal on his truck so I approached him and asked him if he liked to bowfish. Ha, I guess! Turns up that he was a bowfishing guide on the Snake River. One thing led to another and we were soon out on the river flinging arrows at carp.
I like shooting a recurve about half of the time and half the time I use a Mission Craze II compound. I think you can throw up a recurve and shoot faster but most everyone nowadays uses a compound. Most bowfishermen that I know don’t use a sight but shoot instinctive. I like a sight with two pins. But granted, the more gear you have hanging on your bow, the more there is for the string to hang on so you decide.
In the old days, all we had was the old Fred Bear green spools but somewhere along the way Muzzy invented a bowfishing reel. It’s the only way to go. That way after a missed shot you can reel the line back in right fast and get ready for another shot. There’s also bottle reels but I’ve never used one and none of my buddies do, either. So, I don’t know anything about them.
After shooting a carp you have to pull him in. A big bruiser can shred your fingers so in the old days we’d tape them up with athletic tape. Now though I use Fish Monkey gloves. I also use Fish Monkey gloves to protect my hands when fishing hard core. You catch over 200 crappie in a day and your fingers will be shredded much less when you’re shooting big carp and dragging them in. After using them for fishing I then started using them for bowfishing. I like using them a lot better than taping up my fingers. I like the ones that have the finger tips cut off. They also protect your fingers when shooting since you won’t be using a release. With all of the shooting that we had Monday, my fingers were a little raw and that was with using gloves! Wear gloves.
I’ve shot hundreds of carp wading in the spring. But if you want to really rack up on carp year-round here’s the biggest game changer since 45 years ago — bowfishing boats. They are tailor made for bowfishing. They have raised platforms so you’re elevated and see the fish better. I bet Travis’s platform is nearly six feet above the water surface. Being elevated that much you see a ton more fish than you do standing in my small Jon boat and especially more than when wading. Plus, it lets you sneak up on fish or prepare for a shot or take longer shots.
So a flat bottom boat that has an elevated platform is the ticket. Then to further sweeten up the deal, Travis has lights around the bow of the boat (actually under the platform) so you can fish at night. Fishing at night is the ultimate.
Idaho has a variety of carp species. But one treat that Idaho has for bowfishermen is the Butterfly carp. They have long flowing fins and are unique. To my knowledge, Travis is the only guide that has this species in his guiding unit.
Due to refraction it’s easy to over shoot and miss fish. Especially the deeper that they are. Travis says to aim four inches lower for every foot of depth.
GEAR
In the old days, we used our old bows but now most people have a specified bow set up for bowfishing. As far as I know, Muzzy has been the leading company for years in making arrow and reels. The reels look like an oversized Zebco reel.
The arrows are fiberglass. They’re heavy so they penetrate the water better and don’t deflect up as bad as a lighter arrow.
Of course, you’ll tie a piece of heavy string to your arrow so you can pull the fish in or retrieve your arrow.
Travis had a new gizmo called a “Clicky Stick.” Basically, it presses against the push button on the reel so you have to pull it back every time to reel in your arrow. This is a cool gizmo. Otherwise if you don’t forget to push the button and shoot, it will rip the guts out of the reel. I’ve got to get a couple of these and put on my reels.
Fish Monkey gloves to protect your fingers.
Polarized sun glasses.
To see a short video of our recent bowfishing trip look at the Grinz n Finz Bowfishing Facebook page.