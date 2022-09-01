Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There’s an old saying “You can throw a lure at a fish but you can’t make him bite.” Well, I might of paraphrased the saying slightly. I think it might really say you can lead a horse to water but … . But it is true that the fish don’t have to be biting to entice them to get on your stringer. Use a bow instead of a fishing rod, an arrow instead of a lure and presto, who cares if they’re biting or not?

Bowfishing is a blast and is one more outdoor activity that you need to check out. I started bowfishing over 40 years ago. Wow, a lot has changed since those early days. My first bowfishing bow was a recurve I bought out of a Herter’s catalog for $12. I slapped a Fred Bear fishing spool on it and was good to go. I shot a lot of big carp with that set-up.

Recommended for you

Load comments