I teach three to five Backpacking 101 seminars every year. The first one that I conducted I planned on doing an hour-long seminar with the first 45 minutes I’d talk and then hold a 15-minute Q&A at the end. That’s somewhat the format on all of my seminars.
But I learned in the first Backpacking 101 seminar that everyone wants to get some instruction the first 15 minutes and then talk about what gear you need for the remainder of the seminar. And that makes sense because what gear you need to carry is super important.
Maybe you’re backpacking in to hunt for a week. Or maybe you want to climb a certain mountain, or go back into the Frank Church and see some of the Indian petroglyphs. Or maybe to get into some cool fly fishing spots. But regardless of your reason, certain gear is needed for all of the above listed reasons. I get to test a lot of gear over the year so let’s spend the rest of this article listing items that I favor and where pertinent, I’ll tell which brands have worked out for me.
• Boots — I use Irish Setter boots. Their Vapr Treks are light weight and I like their Pinnacles.
• Socks — I use Browning Hiking Socks. Take two pairs. One to sleep in and one to hike in. Rinse them in the river.
• Pants — I wear zip off pants. 5.11 has some durable/functional pants.
• Rain gear — Get a light-weight Gore-Tex coat that extends past your waist.
• Tent — Alps Mountaineering tents. Lynx 1-person or if you want a little more room the Taurus 2.
• Sleeping bag — Sierra Designs sleeping bag. Super light weight. I don’t pack a heavy, bulky bag. I use a light-weight one and wear base layers.
• Sleeping pad — Klymit makes a really compact, light-weight sleeping pad. I also carry one of the ½-inch thick Army pads.
• Backpack — Sierra Designs Flex Capacitor backpack. Kolby just got one and I think it’s going to be great. Super light weight.
• Chair — I hate setting in the dirt around a camp fire eating or while lounging around camp. Take an Alps Mountaineering Dash Chair.
• Base layers — For base layers I use Haleum or XGO. You’ll want a set of base layers in case it gets cool at night.
• Day pack — Take a day pack to do your day hikes with.
• Flashlights — I just received an ASP Dual Fuel Raptor that is super bright. You’ll want a bright one in case a bear comes in camp. Use rechargeable lights. I also take a cheap flashlight to do menial tasks.
• Solar chargers — Bushnell has a variety of solar chargers. These are nice to charge your phone, camera, GPS, flashlights, etc. Don’t have to carry extra batteries.
• Map and compass — I’ve used MyTopoMaps for years. Paige will make you any size/detailed of a map as you want. They’re the best.
• Paper towels — I always carry a roll of paper towels to use for cleaning, TP and to help start fires.
• Aquimira filtered bottles — Use to drink out of rivers so you don’t have to boil your water. If there’s a large group, take an Aquimira pump and jug to store water in.
• First aid — Adventure Medical Kits makes the best first aid gear. I always carry their moleskin. If you start feeling a hotspot slap a patch on. Just received their Molle Bag Trauma Kits. I don’t take a ton of first aid gear but you want some. All you have to do is patch up and get to the doctor.
• Mess kit — Boy Scout/Army mess kit. I use these to cook or for eating out of. I’ve bought two to four at garage sales.
• Coffee pot — I ALWAYS carry a small aluminum coffee pot to make coffee and boil water.
• Backpack meals — I’ve tested a lot, but Mountain House makes the ultimate backpacking meals. Kolby and I love their Beef Stroganoff and Chicken and Dumpling meals. And if I don’t take their Raspberry Crumble dessert — there’ll be mutiny in camp!
• Breakfast — For breakfast we take flavored oatmeal packs and add freshly picked huckleberries/raspberries.
• Lunch — For lunch we eat peanut butter sandwiches. They’re cheap, easy to pack and not perishable.
• Mouse traps — I always take two mouse traps.
• Fire-starting gear — Make sure that whichever fuel bars you take really work. Waterproof matches. Also throw in two or three cheap Bic lighters. If necessary you can break one and pour the fuel over damp wood.
• Knife — Take a nice folder or a straight knife.
• String — String to hang stuff or tie stuff down.
• Bag — Mesh bag to hang your food.
• Plan — Always leave a flight plan with someone trustworthy (and that loves you enough to come rescue you if necessary).
• Misc. — I take a handful of plastic grocery bags to wrap my sandwiches and my sooty coffee pot and mess kit. I take motel coffee packs, small tube of toothpaste and brush.
• Gun — .44 mag or .357 mag.
• Book — Little Gideon Bible so you can have your daily devotions.