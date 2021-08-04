Since we’re in the middle of the rodeo season, my editor Jeanne and I thought it’d be a fun twist to talk about rodeoing today. As a kid I loved hunting, fishing and cowboying and threw it all together.
Growing up, I wanted to be a cowboy. I started rodeoing in high school and kept on into college.
By then I was in the Rodeo Cowboys Association, or the RCA (now the PRCA). Eventually I figured that work and school were getting in the way of rodeoing so I dropped out of college and tried to make a living rodeoing. I got a job on a local ranch and the rancher used to rodeo so he’d let me take off for every rodeo that I wanted to hit.
So today let’s talk about what it’s like to climb in the chute onto a horse or bull and play through that scenario. I’d drawn Cinderella at the Cow Bell in Mansfield, Texas. She was a beautiful taffy-colored horse with a light blond tail and mane. The first time I got on her she’d bucked out to the left jumping high and stiff legged. She got out about 20 feet and turned back hard. She threw me pretty fast.
The second time I drew her I had a good ride going. About the sixth second she sucked back so hard it ripped the handhold out of my rigging and threw me flying over her head.
She was a super-good bucking horse and knew every trick in the book. She’d jump out hard. Sometimes stiff legged and high, sometimes fast and furious and turn back in a few seconds. By the fifth second if you weren’t off she’d start sucking back. If that didn’t throw you she’d go totally ballistic. She loved to buck and hated to be rode.
I drew her for a third time and was behind the chutes getting ready when the chute boss (Dallas) came by and stopped and looked down at me and said: “Did you draw Cinderella?” I said yep. He said: “Do you want to ride her?” I looked up at him and said yep. He said: “OK, let me pull your rigging for you. Leave your latigo long on the far side and lay it over her neck.”
You didn’t just let anyone pull your rigging, but I said OK. He said: “What I’m going to do is to pull the latigo back across her neck and twist it up. Then I’ll tuck it under your rigging and tie it off on the D-ring. Then I’ll pull you down as tight as you want it. When she gets out a ways I’ll whistle and then she’ll turn back. She’ll try to suck back and throw your rigging over her head, but with it twisted like that she won’t be able to. After that, the rest is up to you, cowboy.”
They bucked down the chutes and it came time for me to get on. You have to be wired to the max. You’ve driven hundreds of miles and spent a lot of money on gas, motels and entry fees. You have eight seconds to show the judges what you’ve got.
I pulled my hat down, checked my glove one more time and climbed over the chute. I reached over the top of the horse and grabbed the gate. I eased down on her. She was a beautiful mare. She could have been a super good horse for someone. But just like some people are outlaws, she was, too. She loved to buck.
I adjusted my rigging like I wanted it. The chute boss twisted the latigo, laid it over her withers, through the D-ring and back over to the other side. Then he shoved it back in under the front of my rigging. After a second he seemed pleased and started to pull my latigo down. I told him to hold on a minute, adjusted my rigging and then told him to pull a little more. I nodded when it was right and he tied it off.
I tucked my hand in and slid up on my handhold. I was ready. I nodded. The chute hands untied the gate and slowly started to open it. Her well-trained eye ever so slowly looked to the left. Then they threw the gate open and all heck broke loose.
Quick as a cat she blew out and instantaneously blew up. She bucked out a few jumps and turned back. She jumped out of it and bucked straight two jumps. She threw something different at me every jump. She was a flashy horse and put on a good show. I was right in the middle of her and spurring the line back poop out of her.
About the sixth second she started sucking back so hard I could barely stay on. I laid back as far as I could so I wouldn’t fly over her head. Her head was plumb buried in the ground between her front feet. When their head is buried like that you can’t believe how much power they are throwing at you.
She was really getting some altitude. I’d rake her shoulders with my spurs and lay back for all I was worth. As she’d drop back toward the ground it was all I could do to keep from flying out over her head. As she’d come down I’d have to feel her shoulders under my legs. If the left one dropped ever so slightly, that’s the way she was going to turn at the last second. If it dropped to the right you dropped to the right to stay on top of her.
This was the furthest I’d ever made it on her. She was throwing every trick in the book at me.
Most rank horses have a few tricks and as the ride goes they use these few tricks with greater intensity. Cinderella would throw every trick in the book at you and every one with as much intensity as the previous one. There was no way to read what she was going to do.
There’s some times when you’re on a horse and it hits some awesome licks. There’s no way you have time to set down and think about what to do. You just go with your instincts. You can’t think that fast. You just react. That’s how this ride was. It’d be three jumps later and you’d go what the heck was that? How’d I stay on through that one? By the seventh second she was going absolutely ballistic.
The whistle blew and I jerked my hand and went flying. Normally you wait for the pickup man to get off. It’s not real fun just flying off the top of a bucking horse and getting slammed into the ground. This time I didn’t care. I just wanted off. I didn’t know if I was flying up, down, sideways or what. She was bucking so hard you didn’t have any bearings as to where you were.
I hit the ground hard but I didn’t care; I’d just ridden a great bucking horse and was on top of the world. Ahh, when you get tapped out on a good horse it’s great — there’s nothing like it.