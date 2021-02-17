The end of ski/snowboarding season always seems to creep up on us and leave an empty space for exhilarating, mountain-air fun that must wait until the next year rolls around to be fulfilled again. But local resorts are putting the kibosh to the end-of-season blues.
The three closest ski resorts to Treasure Valley ‘boarders and skiers are offering year-round amenities with their passes this year. Both Brundage’s and Tamarack’s passes are on sale now — the Bogus pass sale starts Feb. 19.
Here are some details, including important dates (when the prices go up) you don’t want to miss.
Tamarack
Tamarack Resort’s Boundless Passholder benefits offer year-round mountain, meadow and Lake Cascade access for the rest of 2021 and through winter 2022.
Boundless Passholder 2021-2022 benefits include:
On the Mountain
- Winter lift access for skiing and snowboarding, seven days a week
- Summer lift access for scenic lift rides, hiking and biking, seven days a week
- Early winter- and summer-lift access on special dates
- Discounted Indy Pass
- Mountain Exchange tickets with Bogus Basin
- Bring-A-Friend Day specials
- Complimentary lifetime membership to AirFlare wilderness safety app
- Lift access for remainder of 2020-21 season (new passholders only)
In the Village
- Retail discounts
- Sports School discounts
- Demo ski- and snowboard-rental discounts
- Ski and bike tuning discounts
- Complimentary cross-country bike rentals
- Early access to special event tickets (as COVID safety protocols allow)
- Special Boundless Passholder-only retail gear
In the Meadow
- Winter: Nordic and fat bike trail access
- Summer: Meadow trail access, bike park access, yoga classes, guided hikes on the lake, complimentary stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals
Tamarack announced it will continue to offer a COVID-19 guarantee, where passholders will receive a rollover credit if the resort is unable to open or must immediately suspend operations before the conclusion of the season.
Boundless Passes are now on sale at the lowest prices they will be for the year —an adult pass (ages 30-69) is $439 during the lowest price sale. Prices increase on March 2. For more information, including pass prices for family, 20-something, teen, junior, senior, child and more, visit the website: tamarackidaho.com.
Brundage
When you purchase a 21/22 Winter Season Pass at Brundage, you not only get to ski or ride the last three weeks of this season for free — March 22 through April 11 — you also get free scenic chairlift rides for this summer and a free bike park summer season pass.
Brundage Mountain announced it will not refund or rollover season passes for any reason. If you would like to protect your season pass investment, you can purchase a “Season Pass Protection Policy” for about 6% of the purchase price of your pass.
The passes for adults 26 to 69 start at: $449. Prices increase on March 21. To purchase a pass or for more information and prices for young adults, college students, families, teens, seniors and more, visit the website: brundage.com.
Bogus Basin
For the first time in its 79-year history, Bogus Basin is also offering a year-round pass, called the True Bogus Season Pass.
Season pass sales start Friday, Feb. 19, and the lowest deals of the year will be offered through Feb. 28.
The year-round pass includes: unlimited access to alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding in the winter, season-long mountain bike park lift access and scenic lift/hiking access in summer. True Bogus Season Pass holders will also receive benefits such as free tickets to partner resorts, discounted activities at Bogus Basin, and free membership in the Powder Alliance — a reciprocal season pass program at 18 ski resorts.
The new year-round pass will go for $449 per adult this month and start at $569 after March 1. There will also be new pass options for families this year. For more information and prices for pass options including summer mountain bike season, midweek, twilight (for use after 3 p.m.), Nordic season and more, visit the website: bogusbasin.org.