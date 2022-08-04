Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Yellowstone National Park, our nation’s first national park celebrates its 150 year anniversary this year. Yellowstone was established on March 1, 1872. It is one of the most visited parks with over 4.8 million visitors a year. Most come during the summer months.

If you have ever been to Yellowstone during the prime summer months you know how crowded it can get. There are tourists from all the world. Many have never been “out West.” Sometimes it shows

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments