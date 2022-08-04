Yellowstone National Park, our nation’s first national park celebrates its 150 year anniversary this year. Yellowstone was established on March 1, 1872. It is one of the most visited parks with over 4.8 million visitors a year. Most come during the summer months.
If you have ever been to Yellowstone during the prime summer months you know how crowded it can get. There are tourists from all the world. Many have never been “out West.” Sometimes it shows
It’s not usual for a visiting motorist to come to a dead stop in the middle of the road in order to look at a coyote. If there is a bear on the side of the road it becomes a traffic jam. People don’t run from the bear they run to the bear---got to get a pic for Instagram.
My wife and I made camping reservations a year in advance for this past July 4 week. We knew what we were getting into. It would be crowded.
That all changed this last June when a freak rain storm dropped several inches of rain on the northern parts of the park. Warm weather exacerbated the situation by sending down an abnormal amount of snow melt making for raging rivers and flooding.
The park was shut down completely for a little over a week.
The south, west and east entrances were open towards the end of June. The north and northeast entrances were the most impacted and still remain closed.
We were worried about our July 4 camping reservations and as it turned out everything was fine. Only Lamar Valley was closed; the rest of the park was open.
From the news coverage it looked like the entire park was flooded. Social media was flooded with concerns about wildlife being washed away.
And people cancelled their trips. Park attendance was down over 40%. Now is the time to go.
You won’t have the park to yourself and there will still be buffalo jams along the grand loop. But camping sites can still be reserved and you don’t have near the crowds.
Yellowstone has more geysers and thermal features than the rest of the world combined and they are all open. Only Lamar valley is closed and Hayden valley is almost as good for wildlife viewing.
The west entrance at West Yellowstone is only a 400-mile drive from Caldwell so you still have time to plan a Yellowstone vacation trip this summer.