I can decompensate a little when I spend too much time at home. The other day I was sitting in my recliner watching TV. I was munching on a bag of chips.
I lovingly caressed a well-oiled 9mm pistol as I stuffed my face.
My wife, who has a hard time sitting still for more than an hour asked:
“What are you watching?”
“Walking Dead.”
She shook her head and said: “Is that all you are eating for supper? And what’s with the gun?”
Junk food, guns and Zombie Apocalypse — is this what our world is coming to?
Watching TV doesn’t help at all. The doomsday news reports are the same every day.
I haven’t heard anybody say to stop pursuing a healthy life style. And in a state that has over 60% publicly owned land there is a lot of fun to be had outdoors.
Just use a little common sense. Practice social distancing and stay home if you are under the weather and wash your hands, and wear a mask if you cannot maintain social distancing.
So it’s time to shut off the news for a day and put down the junk food.
Last week we got over a foot of snow in the mountains. Many ski resorts will open over Thanksgiving but if you are worried about crowds there are some nice spots to cross country ski and snowshoe.
One of my favorite spots is Bear Basin Nordic Center near the Little Ski Hill west of McCall. There is enough snow and conditions are good.
Bear Basin has over 30 kilometers of skiing and snowshoeing trails. The trails range from easy (nearly flat) to difficult (lots of uphill/downhill).
Snow conditions car vary with the weather.
My wife and I were there the last weekend. The weather was typical for this time of year — one minute clear and sunny and the next snowing. Bear Basin has plenty of parking and a vault toilet. At times there may seem to be a lot of cars in the parking area, but it is easy to maintain social distancing once you are out on the trail.
So turn off the TV for a day and make a trip up to Bear Basin.