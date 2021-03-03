The land border to Ethiopia remains closed, and no amount of my ragtag diplomacy is getting me through.
Alternate routes toward Egypt — via Somalia, South Sudan, the DR Congo, and the Central African Republic — seem tantamount to taking a tug on the Devil’s tail.
As far as I know, those alternate borders aren’t blocked. The only block, really, is the big roadblock in my head. I can’t get around that one, either.
Somalia these days is clinging to sovereignty, fighting a low intensity civil war on several fronts. Imagine a fair-skinned American honky, cycling alone through that melee. Like running a gauntlet through radicalization.
Somalia aside, with a few more loose screws, I could attempt a cannonball run through South Sudan, a newly-formed country with weak institutions and a well-documented penchant for rural banditry. Survive all 700 miles of that mad dash, though, and I’d run headlong into a thousand more miles of politics, blowing around in the shifting sands of Saharan Sudan.
It’s too much for my taste. I aim for misunderstood risks in regions where I believe those risks to be significantly mis-priced.
Yet still, it gnaws at me. I’m learning to live with my decision not to advance. It’s not easy.
So I make the most of the present time. Consider that I crossed into Kenya from Tanzania on Nov. 2, 2020. Within two weeks, I rode 620 miles across the wild frontier of Kenya to Ethiopia. That’s where I discovered the border was closed. That’s when I turned back.
Had things gone to plan, I would’ve exited Kenya thinking I saw the place. What wonders these past three months have revealed. In many ways, it’s good to be stuck.
Counting Time at Hell’s Gate
“How many years do you have?”
Today we’re canyoning in central Kenya’s Hell’s Gate National Park. My guide, Benjamin, is from the legendary Maasai tribe. He’s making small talk.
Arms outstretched and anchored, he’s wedged in a crevice, stabilizing his upper body while gingerly placing his feet on some sandstone toeholds, setting himself up to slink down gracefully into a narrow chasm.
Watching his moves, I finally respond. “Well, let’s see. I have 47 years now. How many years do you have, Benjamin?”
One catlike leap, then he’s standing bolt-straight, head craned up towards me, feet solid on a floor of crunchy pumice pebbles and shiny obsidian shards. His arms are extended, ready to help me down, should I slip.
He seems to hesitate in responding. “I have, uh, 43.”
“FORTY THREE!,” I exclaim. “You look like 33. It must be all this canyon climbing, on top of that Maasai meat diet.”
Historically, the Maasai tribe despises agriculture, believing the soil to be pure filth, the work of a lower race. The traditional Maasai diet consists almost entirely of above-ground sources, mainly milk, meat, and warm blood. So averse are they to the turning the soil, in their heyday they were even known to leave their dead on the ground, fodder the buzzards and the critters, rather than interred in the earth.
Benjamin starts again. “I don’t know my true birthday. I only guess it. The tribe doesn’t make many records of birthdays. Especially in the time when I was born.”
African tribes are endlessly interesting, and the notion of not knowing one’s own day of birth really captures my imagination. I ponder the concept as we plumb our way around this majestic volcanic and sandstone abyss.
Our surroundings are elegant rock sculpture shaped by seasonal floods and rushing waters. This particular section of Hell’s Gate Gorge is devoid of other humans. It’s “forbidden” to hike in this ravine, Benjamin tells me.
“Two tourists from India were down here with no guide. They were swept away. All were lost.”
It’s the flash floods. A surge of muddy storm water can (and very well might) flash through these deep channels, a deadly deluge arriving like a tsunami, without warning.
All it takes is a localized downpour, somewhere over the range of the park’s 25-square mile drainage basin. Like a funnel, running water collects in a wide mouth, then, concentrated, rushes straight out the spout. In a flash, the flood can engulf everything in its path, even under deceptively calm skies.
Benjamin expresses iron confidence. “A flood won’t happen in this season.”
He should know. After all, he’s a Maasai man. His tribe has maintained a continuous presence, roving these parts for the better part of five hundred years.
Flood risk and sandstone sculptures aside, it is not clear to me exactly why some Britons named this small reserve “Hell’s Gate” in the first place.
There are a few explanations, all related to geological gyrations.
For starters, there is tremendous geothermal activity underfoot. Kenya Power & Light operates a sprawling geothermal power plant inside the Park itself, running “full steam,” pipe and ducts zigging and zagging over the rugged landscape. Here on the Park’s west side, if one sits still, there’s the sound of steam hissing in every direction.
Also, there’s an active volcano nearby, Mount Longonot, which last blew its top around 1865. According to Benjamin, an entire encampment of Maasai herders was buried alive under spewing volcanic ash, a sort of Kenyan Pompeii, albeit with less notoriety. That’s certainly worthy of the “hell” moniker.
Others say the park is named for this narrow passage through the rock, the canyon we’re in right now. Like a big gate from hell, it is believed to have once been a boiling water tributary to an ancient lake, where early humans lived our first generations.
Whatever the case, these are gorgeous gorges, nowadays more heavenly than hellish.
Bumping into Benjamin was yet another serendipitous surprise. He was just standing around near a ranger outpost when I rode up on my bicycle, no solid plans and no big ideas, as per usual. Uncharacteristically for a Maasai, he’s wearing blue jeans and a plain white t-shirt in lieu of tribal attire. He sauntered right over, then hit me up for a 10-dollar, two-hour tour of the gorge.
Like most of today’s African tribesmen, he has adopted some Western styles, a Christianized name, and an ease of socializing which bears little resemblance to the ferocity of his forefathers.
He’s articulate, and his English is magnificent. Like most Kenyans, English is his third language. His mother tongue, Maa, keeps the Maasai heritage alive. Then there’s Kiswahili, Kenya’s “lingua franca” uniting more than 60 Kenyan tribes into one interlocking block of 50 million souls.
Lastly, most Kenyans learn at least some English. Inherited from the days of colonial rule, English is clearly helpful in conducting international business. Locally, it’s handy for hitting up tourists and wanderers like me.
Kenyans’ facility with so many tongues is truly amazing, but what strikes me most is the concept of not knowing one’s own date of birth. Not in a somber way, like missing the joy of childhood parties. It strikes me in a liberating way, as in, not knowing, nor really caring about such a triviality in time.
As I imagine it, those with no official birth date live in a purer version of freedom. They’re less tethered to a social construct and a societal structure.
No age expectations nor performance benchmarks. No military draft age, no drinking age, no driving age, no “over the hill” age, no astrologers asking “what’s your sign?”
No retirement age, no “target date” pension planning, no actuaries, no life insurance schemes.
One is not likely to be reduced to a cog in a mighty economic machine when the cog itself can’t really be measured.
There are probably fewer social judgments, too. Who hasn’t ever thought, “Aren’t you a little old (young) to date a 27 (47) year old?” Even romance can enjoy a greater purity without the baggage of counting birthdays.
I’d bet many of the Africans I’ve encountered, particularly in the rural and in the wild, don’t know their precise birth date. Probably a billion people on earth don’t know theirs, either.
Those all-important “dates” are based on the Gregorian solar calendar. Proclaimed by Pope Gregory XIII in 1582, it retroactively counted years from the estimated birthday of a popular messiah. The most widely-used calendar today, it first spread like a virus, carried as cultural cargo on trading ships, like an emissary from the empires of Europe.
Benjamin arrived into this world the same as all of us: Buck naked and baggage-free. He’s just remained a little closer to that natural state. I admire it. It’s never easy saying goodbye to a fine, free man.
On my ride out of Hell’s Gate, pedaling on a path of loose dirt and sand, I spot a dazzle of zebras, a tower of giraffe, herds of bush-pig, gazelle, and eland. I ponder how we humans have built so much complex, fragile structure between our true selves and the awesome forces of nature.
Like everything that’s man-made, that structure may one day be fleeting.
Maybe this all sounds too heady, like a man feeling a strong sense of revolt. Perhaps I’m just feeling old. One item I never mentioned to Benjamin: This canyoning day happened to be my actual birthday. I didn’t want to create an awkward moment. Why should he care about that detail, anyway?
A Food Interlude Before Mount Longonot
Another sunny morning, it’s twenty miles’ pedaling on a smooth road to the town of Longonot, which sits near the pedestal of an active volcano of the same name. Like the dusty towns of the Old West, with hastily-built wooden structures on either side of a wide dirt road, it is barely a town, really. More of a way station, filthy semi-trucks parked for a mile on either side of the highway. Guest houses, saloons, hair salons and shops in shacks, everyone eking out a roadside existence.
In Kenya, a “hotel” isn’t usually a hotel, as we know it, but in fact a tiny cafe, maybe ten feet by twenty, usually with a basic menu and a catchy name. There must be a million of ‘em.
Pull up a bench, order some beans and boiled cabbage, collard greens on the side, perhaps with an order of “mandazi,” an air-filled scone of sorts.
Or, request “chapati,” something akin to a thick tortilla. Have one rolled around a thin egg omelette, and stick a fork in it. Good way to fuel a day.
Near any body of water, there’s catfish or tilapia on the menu, or at least chicken, goat, or beef. There’s “ugali,” the Kenyan name for a thick porridge made from maize, the classic carbohydrate of central and Eastern Africa, as responsible for survival as it is for the girth of a few Africans.
These “hotels” usually offer a traditional cultural dish, which varies based on tribes and geography. In this Rift Valley region, that dish is a gumbo called “githeri.” Maize and beans, potatoes and tomatoes, onion and capsicum, carrots and coriander leaves, maybe throw in some chopped meat, then add heat.
It’s all fine, frankly. Fully satisfying, but none of it I would describe as “delicious.” That’s a good thing, I say.
When I left the USA in April of 2019, I weighed over 200 pounds. Today, with no conscious effort, I’m at 183. The muscle I’ve gained is surely heavier than the fat I’ve burned, too.
All the wandering certainly helps, but mostly, it’s the diet. Ever since Mexico, I’ve noticed there’s very little of what I call “cutthroat food competition.” That being, plates so big, so flavor-engineered, so utterly rich and delicious, we scarf like helpless addicts. Drowning ourselves in deliciousness — the American way, in every way.
In addition to lighter foods, this is all quite light on the wallet. A meal at a Kenyan roadside “hotel” will rarely run you much more than a buck, two at the most. Try to give them a tip, even a dime, and they seem perplexed.
Behind this particular Longonot “hotel” there’s a row of guest houses. Following breakfast, for $3.50 I rent a room for this day. It’s a cozy cell, austere in the extreme, with a steel door and heavy padlock.
I toss my bicycle inside, change into hiking gear, and make a bee-line for Mount Longonot. Power walking through a neighborhood of respectable shacks, past a school overflowing with kids in matching uniforms.
After a $20 park fee, I enter through the gate to Mount Longonot National and immediately attack the steep slope. In no time, I’m 2,000 feet higher, alternately gazing into the crater and across a yawning valley, over the placid waters of Lake Naivasha.
There’s a trail encircling the rim of this crater. Totaling 4.5 miles, it passes over the highest point on the route, at 9,108 feet.
Imagine Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park, but a fair bit smaller circumference, and in place of the lake, a crater filled with a thick green forest canopy. That’s Mount Longonot National Park. Pack a good amount of water; the equatorial sun is unrelenting. Plan on washing all your clothes once you’re back in town, too. It’s hot and sweaty, and that ultra-fine volcanic dust clings to everything.
Downhill to Lake Victoria
Cycling again, through the town of Naivasha and on for another 50 miles to Nakuru. On the road, I finally get that elusive photo of a motorcycle man carrying a sofa on the backseat of the bike.
Another typical sight: A man pedaling a bicycle, the simple, heavy machines known as “Black Mambas.” Nicknamed for the deadly snake, presumably because pedaling one will damn near kill you or anyone in its path. Often, these bikes are loaded with three massive bags of cooking charcoal for sale in the next town. Many Kenyans have no gas or electricity in the home.
Along the way, a lean young man on a rickety Black Mamba pulls astride, creaking and clanking, wheels shimmying. He follows along for a good distance. Glancing regularly over my shoulder, I dial up the pace, turn the screws, trying to boil him slowly, like a frog in hot water. He never cracks. I was so impressed, once we’d arrived into Nakuru, I took his phone number. I dream of sending him a decent racing bike. Kenyans are famous for their marathoners. Maybe they only need a few real bicycles to produce the first non-Caucasian Tour de France champion.
From Nakuru, I pedal 120 miles, steadily downhill, to Kisumu, on the shores of Lake Victoria.
I stop at a roadside shack, made from sticks and mud, set among the steep, grassy hills. There, I buy a bunch of sweet bananas for 30 cents and wash them down with water. An easygoing chat with the vendor only adds to the pleasure. Their world is a world away from mine, and sometimes I long for it.
Descending in the rain, roads become slick. Visibility decreases. The smallest mistake at high speed, and everything can take a turn for the worse. Alert, I elevate my game.
Through winding roads, enchanted farmhouses on hillsides, fertile fields, bits of forest.
This is coffee country. Reminiscent of Colombia, hilly terrain I haven’t seen since the Andes in the Americas.
On a steep rise, I am passed by a slow-moving ag truck stuffed with maize. I reach out and grab onto a steel side bar. Enjoy a little tow. I cheat a little from time-to-time. Hanging on gives me a simple pleasure and wry smile.
At last, ten miles on a dirt cutoff, I arrive into Kisumu, on the great lake. A bustling place, tall buildings, traffic. Kenya’s third largest city, but third by quite some distance behind Nairobi and Mombasa.
Lake Victoria is the most famous of the African Great Lakes, the largest freshwater lake by surface area in Africa, second in the world only to Lake Superior. Gentle sea breeze in the air. A healthy African Fish Eagle, a dead ringer for the American Bald Eagle, rests high in a tree. An orange sun sets over grey waters. This is the source of the White Nile.
There’s fish in that lake. Nile Perch, catfish, tilapia, among others. Not to mention some hippopotami.
This is the territory of the Luo, a tribe renowned for its fishermen. I’m heading down to Dunga Beach to see a man about a boat.