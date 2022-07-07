As I wrote last week, the “shifting baseline syndrome” is a critical problem in conservation. This occurs when each succeeding generation of Americans expects slightly less than their parents did. Over many generations, we move from expecting, for example, greater sage-grouse everywhere on the Snake River Plain, to not expecting any. This gradual chipping away of our expectations leads, in the worst case, to the total loss of something. And the tragic/sad part is we don’t even know we lost it.
My baseline for this little mental exploration of the sizes of Great Basin bird populations is 1841. This was about the last “normal” year, before our mostly European ancestors started to take the land away from Native Americans. My goal was to estimate how many of a given bird species were in the Great Basin then, so as to compare those numbers to our current situation. We don’t need algorithms, assumptions, and adjustments to understand we have more mallards and Canada geese now than we did then. But figuring out population sizes for other species of birds takes some ciphering.
Several species, mostly in Great Basin forests, may be at higher numbers now than they were in 1841, even given the highest estimates for that distant year. See my last piece for details. Let’s look at some other groups.
As with last week, the easiest species to consider are those at the extremes. So, what species seem to now have lower populations than they did in 1841? These are the species that may still raise red flags for conservation action. This list includes 22 species, and they have a variety of attributes. They occupy different habitats, have different migratory strategies, and come from different taxonomic groups of birds. The list includes species which are widespread and those that use more specialized habitats. I could group these species in various ways, but let’s just look at them alphabetically. The order does not imply size of populations or the estimated degree of loss.
Black-billed magpie — It’s easy to believe that magpies were once much more common than they are now. Like ravens and crows across the country, they have been shot for no good reason, as well as for understandable reasons. In my many visits to grade school classrooms over the years, educating about birds (and snakes!), I have often heard from kids who believed magpies were just “bad.” Kids learn most attitudes from their parents, and I wondered for some time what was going on.
I eventually learned magpies were historically a problem, at least in some situations, for lambing operations. Magpies would come in during lambing and inflict damage on the ewe or the lamb or both. Ranchers would shoot magpies and hang the dead birds around lambing sheds to try to keep other magpies away. Magpies, like other members of the Corvidae, are smarter than your average bird. I assume that worked to some degree.
The result is that magpies have been persecuted for a century or more, despite being protected by law. I love magpies because they are beautiful and fascinating. The crazy sounds and interactions of a newly fledged magpie family are pure joy to me. Maybe we can all appreciate these birds for what they are in 2022 and get rid of ancient views with no current merit.
Black-throated gray warbler — Population estimates for this species don’t make sense to me. This bird is typically found in juniper habitats in the Great Basin, such as those you pass through on the way to Silver City. As a result of fire suppression over the past century, there are more junipers today than ever — well, at least since 1841. So, we should also have more of these warblers today than in the past. Simply put — I think something is wrong in my equations or assumptions or the available data.
Of course, the number of any given species we have in Idaho does not just depend on the amount or quality of our breeding habitat. Migratory birds spend their winters elsewhere, and negative impacts on their populations could be occurring there. Or during migration. Or both. It’s complicated.
Brewer’s sparrow — This sagebrush bird has been on a number of “watch lists” for some years now. Populations are declining — there is little doubt. As a result of the widespread destruction and degradation of sagebrush habitats — the same factors pounding greater sage-grouse populations — the loss of breeding habitat in Idaho is a major problem. Because this sparrow has relatively small nesting territories, I suspect that in 1841 this was the most common bird in the sagebrush of the Great Basin. In fact, I bet this was the most common bird in the region — period.
Brown creeper — Creepers are associated with big trees and old-growth forests in the Great Basin and the Pacific Northwest. We know big trees were quickly removed from our world in the early days by timber barons. This is one of the best examples of the shifting baseline syndrome. We have an idea of what our forests looked like, but none of us have seen such forests here. We have to go to Alaska to see spectacular old-growth forests.
Our current baseline is forests mostly crowded with little trees. We have no other expectation. That’s normal. But it’s actually not normal. Efforts to protect forests for the long term will have results eventually. None of us will live to see the result. Neither will our grandkids. Hopefully our great grandkids will.
Calliope hummingbird — This hummingbird breeds in high-elevation riparian habitats. As with other species dependent on wetland and stream habitats, it’s easy to understand how they might have declined with the widespread degradation of these habitats across the West since 1841. Springs and streams have been diverted and ruined by livestock. Rivers have been dammed, with a resulting loss of cottonwood-willow vegetation as the natural dynamics of river systems have been severely reduced.
Cassin’s finch — This finch is a close relative and look-alike of our familiar house finch. They occur at higher elevations, being the most common finch at Bogus Basin or around Silver City. This species is of high concern to Partners in Flight. But it’s not at all clear what the problem is. The dry mixed conifer habitats of the Great Basin they prefer are widespread. If you know this bird, you know you will encounter it during camping season almost anywhere you go in Idaho in summer. I can say the same for camps I visit in eastern Oregon and northern Nevada. I think it’s safe to say we have a lot to learn about Cassin’s finch populations.
Clark’s nutcracker — This corvid is famously dependent on whitebark pine and other confer pine cones in the western mountains. In the fall, nutcrackers store seeds to eat later, carrying seeds in a pouch under their tongue and stashing them up to 15 miles away. Whitebark pine declines have been so severe that the species has been considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act.
Pine beetle epidemics and white pine blister rust have decimated whitebark pines. Limber pine faces similar threats. Another food source, pinyon pine, is declining as we clear land for cattle. Because Clark’s nutcrackers live in fragile subalpine zones near the tops of mountains, they are one of the species most vulnerable to climate change. Species that live high in the mountains cannot escape warming by going yet higher — there is nothing there. One prediction is that Clark’s nutcrackers are moving toward the North Pole to escape the consequences of overheating. This hypothesis can readily be examined with Breeding Bird Survey and Christmas Bird Count data. More on this in a future piece.
Dusky Flycatcher — the last species for today is this cryptic little flycatcher which occurs broadly across our dry, mixed conifer forests. Like all Empidonax flycatchers, they are difficult to tell apart by sight. But their calls and their habitat make them pretty easy to identify when you know what to look and listen for.
This is another species that I find hard to believe is below historical levels. Essentially all of the mid-elevation forests in the Great Basin are suitable habitat. At lower elevations we encounter more gray flycatchers, and at higher elevations more Hammond’s flycatchers. As forests burn and regrow over centuries, the numbers of these flycatchers will likewise increase and decrease, depending on which forests and which elevations we are looking at. Messy as ever to figure out.