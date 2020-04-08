On Sunday, officials at the Bronx Zoo confirmed that a 4-year-old Malayan tiger tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is thought to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. — or a tiger anywhere.
The tiger, Nadia, plus six other big cats, including both tigers and lions, also fell ill. All are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn’t yet showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
Since then, zoos around the world ramped up precautions already being taken when interacting with their animals, including Zoo Boise, said Doug Holloway, director for Boise Parks and Recreation department.
“All of the zoo staff are outfitted with PPE (personal protective equipment) and are exercising all the recommended guidelines,” Holloway said.
He added that the Bronx Zoo occurrence had ramped up an ongoing conversation that has been taking place in the zoo industry ever since the virus’s inception.
“We were already talking about how this virus came from an animal to a human,” Holloway said. “So we’ve always had an eye on that. At the end of the day, we don’t know what we don’t know. ... If it can be passed from animal to human ... we don’t know if it can go back and forth. There’s no indication that it can — but there’s no proof. Can animals give it back to humans? It’s just something they don’t know. They do not know.”
The Bronx test result stunned zoo officials there, according to a story in the Associated Press. “I couldn’t believe it,” director Jim Breheny said. He and others are hoping that the revelation will be another clue and will help in finding out more about the virus that causes COVID-19, the article said.
“Some of the experts are speculating that (the chance of COVID-19 infection from animal to human) probably is very minimal,” Holloway said. “It’s of concern to the zoo business and also if you have a pet. Can my dog get it from me? Can I get it from my dog?”
The American Veterinary Association is monitoring the situation closely, said Holloway, “and we’re all being kept very much informed.”