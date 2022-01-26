TAMARACK — Tamarack Resort announced in a press release it is offering a free, one-day lift ticket to season passholders from any other Idaho ski area. Tamarack’s “Idaho Free Day” is valid Jan. 26 through the end of the 2021-22 season with no blackout dates.
“We know many Idaho skiers and riders had to cancel their out-of-state ski trips due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic,” said Tamarack VP of Marketing Matt Gebo. “This is our way of offering a winter staycation opportunity to our Idaho neighbors, inviting them to experience the mountain and explore the resort. We’ll give you a day and hope to make your whole season.”
To redeem their free Tamarack lift ticket, guests must present a valid Idaho ski area season pass at the Tamarack Outfitters ticket desk in the Village. For more information, visit tamarackidaho.com.
The Tamarack ski experience offers 1,100 acres of lift-accessed terrain on 2,800 feet of vertical with 50 marked runs, three high-speed quads and four terrain parks. Guests can also enjoy a full array of food and beverage options in the Village at Clearwater Coffee, Village Market, The Reserve Restaurant, Rendezvous Food Hall and Bumps and Brews Beer Bar. A variety of ski-in, ski-out lodging is available — from condominiums to slope-side townhomes and chalets.