We all are getting a cabin fever. Our forests are not closed.
Some lower elevation trails can be hiked now.
Hard Creek Meadows is a good warm up hike. It is an easy 6-mile round trip hike. There is not much elevation gain and the trail follows an old jeep trail. It’d be an easy hike for the whole family.
My wife and I made this hike earlier this spring. There was still some snow on the trail and on the road getting to the trail head. The trail is in good shape now.
This trail sees very little use; however, it is open to quads. The trail head is reached off of Hazard Creek Road off Highway 95 about 15 miles north of New Meadows. Hazard Creek Road joins Hwy. 95 just before the bridge at mile marker 176. Turn east on Hazard Creek Road and follow Hazard Creek for 2 or 3 miles and take the first right-hand fork. This fork drops down to Hazard Creek.
Cross the bridge over Hazard Creek. There is a small camping spot on the right. The road climbs steeply for about a mile to the end of the road. The trail head is well marked.
The trail runs high above Hard Creek. There are several spots along the trail where you have to hop across a couple washouts and small streams.
The trail more or less dead ends at a small camping spot along the banks of Hard Creek where the creek turns east.
There is a very small waterfall to the left. The trail continues across the creek to Hard Creek Meadows. When we were there, the water was much too high to risk crossing.
So turn off the news and get outside. The change in scenery will do you good.