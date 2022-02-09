McCALL — Brundage Mountain’s Diva Day event is back for 2022. The girlfriend getaway has become a popular tradition, according to a press release about the event.
In honor of Superbowl 56, women 18 and up can purchase a $56 full-day lift ticket on Sunday, Feb. 13. Other highlights include free demos, “Snowga” practice (snow yoga), an afternoon “She-Shred” session led by the women of Team Brundage, and more.
“Diva Day celebrates women who love the active outdoor lifestyle, and Brundage is stoked to be bringing back the event with a focus on camaraderie, knowledge and shared adventure,” said Brundage Mountain spokesperson, April Whitney.
Guests are encouraged to wear tutus and stop by the event tent for beads, unicorn horns and to enter a drawing for free swag.
Women who take advantage of free ski and snowboard demos from noon to 3 p.m. will have the option of making a small donation to the SheJumps organization, which focuses on empowering girls and women in the outdoors.
The day’s events will wrap up in the afternoon with Deck Divas Happy Hour and swag giveaways on the Smoky’s and Upper Lot decks.
There is one Diva Day event that requires pre-registration: The women of the Brundage Mountain Patrol will be hosting a special behind-the-scenes morning session for advanced skiers and riders who are interested in learning more about the life of a ski patroller. This small group will load the chairlift early, help patrol “open the mountain,” learn about how to run a toboggan, and get an avalanche rescue dog demonstration. Space is limited for this session and advanced registration is required.
A full event schedule and more info is available on the website: brundage.com.