Thirty-year-old Max Durtschi is on a quest for a medal.
He grew up cross country skiing with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. His journey included successes in the top echelons of junior nordic skiing, years as a professional road cyclist where he won two national championships, graduating from Dartmouth College and crossing over to the world of target shooting combined with nordic skiing seven years ago. Durtschi now aims to represent the USA in biathlon this February in China.
Based on late December results in Vermont, Durtschi has been selected to vie for one of two remaining spots on the U.S. men’s biathlon team during upcoming trials in Germany. He had his World Cup debut in 2016. This season, Durtschi is a national Biathlon B team member, competing on the IBU (International Biathlon Union) Cup circuit in Europe. Final Olympic team selections will be announced Jan. 9.
“Max has always been the kind of athlete who combines a real passion for sport with a tireless work ethic," said SVSEF's Rick Kapala, Durtschi’s formative coach. "When he was a junior skiing with our Sun Valley Program, Max would always be the first guy to practice and the last to leave and regardless of the conditions, he was always stoked. It's no surprise that he is still in the mix and aiming for Beijing and we wish him the best of luck.”
Durtschi’s journey has been similar yet different to two other well-known Idaho biathletes, Lyle Nelson of McCall, who competed in four Olympics, and Olympian Sara Studebaker, a Boise native.
Studebaker began biathlon while at Boise’s North Junior High, raced at top junior national levels for the Bogus Basin Nordic Team and also graduated from Dartmouth College in 2007, where she co-captained its nordic ski team. She spent six years on the biathlon World Cup circuit, and competed in two Olympics, 2010 in Vancouver and Sochi, Russia, 2014. Studebaker-Hall, who now works from Utah as the Operations Manager for the U.S. Biathlon Association, is excited for Durtschi’s prospects. "It's so exciting to see more Idaho biathletes in the pipeline. From Max Durtschi competing for a spot on the 2022 Olympic Team to Molly Maybach and Aurora Cramer, both of Boise, who qualified for Youth World Championships on Dec. 31, biathlon is growing in Idaho. I'll definitely be cheering for Max from the sidelines as he makes his run for Team USA, but regardless of what happens, he'll surely be part of the biathlon legacy of the state."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!