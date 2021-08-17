We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
1 of 2
St. Luke’s FitOne for 2021 announced it is reversing from offering in-person and virtual participation to all virtual due to COVID-19 spread in the community.
With significant increases of COVID-19 spread in the community, and keeping participant safety, health and wellbeing as a top priority, St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that the annual FitOne races will be virtual again this year.
The 5K, 10K and half marathon events had been anticipated to be held in person prior to Tuesday's announcement.
“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Eric Stride, director, St. Luke’s FitOne. “We appreciate all of our sponsors, vendors and participants. The St. Luke’s FitOne team looks forward to hosting an in-person event in 2022.”
Participants can set their own course and go the distance any time between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25. St. Luke's will supply a race shirt, bib, medal and swag, according to the event's website, fitoneboise.org. If a participant signed up for the in-person event, they will automatically be converted to a same-distance virtual race. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that running or walking outdoors in small groups are still considered safe activities.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Registered participants will be mailed their race packet by Sept. 17. In addition, if someone registered after the June 30 kickoff, they will be refunded any registration fee amount paid over $30.
All FitOne proceeds support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and go directly back into the community to support the health and wellbeing of kids through nutrition education and active living programs. But, if a participant would prefer a refund, they can email fitoneinfo@slhs.org and their request will be honored.