BOISE — St. Luke’s announced in a press release on Wednesday that this year’s FitOne race event will take place in person on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, after COVID-19 impacts have shifted the event to virtual-only the last two years. From elite athletes to young families, all are welcome to participate in FitOne to share in the fun, challenge themselves, and connect with their community. Course lengths will include 5K, 10K and a half marathon.
“Whatever your fitness level, FitOne is about setting goals, creating community and getting stronger every day, together,” said Eric Stride, race director for FitOne. “We’re especially excited to gather again in person this year to celebrate our community, its health and wellbeing, all while raising money for Idaho’s only Children’s hospital here at St. Luke’s.”
$20 ONE DAY-ONLY SPECIAL PRICING ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
Registration starts Wednesday, June 1 with all course lengths just $20 for one day. As always, registration for kids 12 and under is free with a paid adult registration. Again this year, race sponsor, Axiom Fitness, will donate $1 for every race registration on June 1 for the FitOne launch.
Register and view race information, including race routes, starting June 1 at fitoneboise.org. After June 1, registration prices will go up. Registration will be open through noon on Sept. 23.
A portion of proceeds raised by FitOne helps St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital build new running and walking tracks at local schools and supports other community health initiatives for kids. The large-scale community event has raised more than $750,000 in the last nine years.
To allow for all parts of the event to take place outdoors, this year’s event will not include an indoor vendor Expo.
Produced and sponsored by St. Luke’s Health System, the St. Luke’s FitOne 5K Family Run, Walk & Stroll, 10K and Half Marathon takes place every September in Boise. The title beneficiary for the event is St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. All three FitOne courses take participants from the steps of the State Capitol, along historic avenues, and next to the Boise River, before finishing at Ann Morrison Park.