When Idaho schools started closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rod Gramer, president of Idaho Business for Education, knew many students would require learning devices and internet connections to continue their education.
Following Gramer’s vision, Idaho Business for Education launched the Close the Divide campaign in April, gathering donated computers and raising money to provide internet connections to students in need. Since April, Gramer said the campaign has gathered about 3,000 computers and raised more than $500,000.
Governor Brad Little recognized the campaign’s efforts, and earlier this year declared Aug. 5 as “Close the Divide Day” in Idaho.
The Close the Divide campaign collaborates with businesses and state officials across Idaho and continues to collect donated devices and raise money for students. Gramer said there are still thousands of students in need of computers and internet connections, and said it will require about $61 million to get every school district in Idaho to a 1-1 student to device ratio.