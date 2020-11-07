The Nampa School District has the highest homeless student population in Idaho, at about 10% of the district’s 14,000 students. Natalie Sandoval’s job is to protect these students’ educational rights.
As the district’s homeless student liaison, Sandoval works to identify students who qualify as homeless, and get those students what they need to access an education. Sandoval leads a team made up of one other full-time employee, one part-time employee and three interns.
If a family qualifies as homeless and has at least one student within the Nampa School District, Sandoval can assist all children in the family between the ages of 0-21.
One of Sandoval’s top priorities is keeping students at their original schools, as well as organizing transportation, ensuring students and their families have access to food, making sure students have the proper documents to attend school and addressing housing barriers for families.